Emma Willis has been winning over Strictly Come Dancing fans with her hosting skills since its launch last month.

But it’s also her outfit choices that are sparking praise among viewers.

On Wednesday, Emma shared photos from the first Strictly results show on October 4. The show saw Chris Appleton and Amy Dowden get eliminated.

Emma’s Instagram post resulted in many fans begging the presenter to share details about the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)

Emma Willis’ outfit for Movie Week results show on Strictly Come Dancing

For Strictly’s first results show on Sunday, Emma wore black trousers and pointy heels with a white sheer blouse that featured a satin cami top underneath.

Captioning three photos showing off her stunning look, Emma wrote: “Because the results show looks deserve a moment of their own.”

The comments from her followers came rushing in as one person asked: “I have been looking for this shirt… please tell, where is it from?”

Another echoed this comment, writing: “Where’s the top and shirt from?”

A third said: “@Emmawillisofficial we need outfit details please.”

Others simply gushed over the look as one person said: “I loved this outfit so much, I immediately bought the same thing for my birthday night out.”

Someone else commented: “So beautiful and elegant.”

Emma Willis wowed Strictly fans with her outfit for the results show (Credit: BBC)

Emma Willis’ hosting stint on Strictly

Emma is hosting Strictly alongside Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe. The trio have replaced Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who left the series at the end of last year.

Emma, Josh and Johannes have received a mixed reaction from viewers, with some questioning whether they need three people.

Others have criticised the chemistry between the trio. However, many love them and have insisted they should be given time to settle into the show.

Before her first appearance as a new Strictly host, Emma opened up about possible criticism they could face.

Emma said she was ‘ready for comparisons’

Speaking to Metro, she said: “I’m ready for the comparisons. I am ready for the negative things, opinions that can come with these things. But on the flip side, those things I don’t engage with or read, and there are always positives as well.

Read more: Strictly fans complain Emma Willis is a ‘sidekick’ to Josh Widdicombe

“We aren’t reinventing the wheel. We’re not rocket scientists. We’re working on an entertainment show about dancing that is meant to bring joy to everybody watching it. Hopefully we can be a small part of that joy and have a really lovely time doing it.”

Strictly continues Saturday October 10 from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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