Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood confirms involvement in 2024 series amid quit fears

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has revealed that he WILL return to the BBC dance contest series in 2024.

Speculation has been swirling among fans on social media in recent days following Craig’s demeanour during last weekend’s series finale.

Fans had concerns about Craig Revel Horwood and his Strictly future (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Is Craig Revel Horwood ‘leaving Strictly Come Dancing’?

The notoriously sharp-tongued Craig teared up as he addressed Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola during Saturday’s show.

And not only did some viewers at home ponder whether Craig was reflecting on his lengthy Strictly run, a body language expert also considered whether Craig’s exit might be in the offing.

Furthermore, former Strictly pro Brendan Cole has also had his say, telling ED! he found Craig’s emotional moment “a bit weird”.

Will Strictly judge Craig return in 2024?

However, appearing on This Morning today (Friday, December 22), Craig was able to lay all the fan rumours about his Strictly future to rest.

He responded unequivocally to presenter Kate Lawler, who was hosting a segment from the New Wimbledon Theatre. Craig is playing the Wicked Stepmother in Cinderella in a panto at the venue.

Kate asked Craig: “Are we going to see you on Strictly next year?”

To which Craig said: “Yes you are! I’m definitely coming back. Don’t believe any of those vicious rumours, no.”

Craig Revel Horwood gave his Strictly scoop to Kate Lawler on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

“Oh, thank goodness for that!” Kate reacted, as Craig shared further news.

He said: “I might hang up my dancing shoes just on the stage, and go towards direction. But that’s about it.”

Kate then cheered, as Craig punched the air: “We have confirmation! He’s on Strictly next year!”

One delighted This Morning viewers reacted on social media: “Fab u lous, Craig! #ThisMorning.”

