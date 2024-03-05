Celebrity Big Brother star Nikita Kuzmin’s Strictly future addressed by Neil Jones following fan concern

Nikita Kuzmin is best known for starring on Strictly Come Dancing, but what does his Celebrity Big Brother appearance mean for his role on the show?

Nikita’s co-star and fellow dancing professional, Neil Jones, has weighed in.

The Ukrainian dancer made his CBB debut last night on ITV1. Will Nikita still be considered for the Strictly Come Dancing line-up come September, or is he venturing into new career options?

Nikita Kuzmin’s Strictly future

Strictly star Nikita has officially swapped the dance floor for the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Fans began expressing their concerns for Nikita’s Strictly future recently as one commented on Instagram: “Is it true you could be quitting Strictly to do CBB? Please can you just do both, don’t quit anything.”

Another wrote: “Don’t quit Strictly,” while a third said: “Don’t quit Strictly, keeeeep dancing.”

This has sparked his fellow pro, Neil Jones, to clear the air on whether his new gig will affect his time on Strictly.

When asked by Express whether Nikita would ditch Strictly for good, Neil insisted: “No, I can’t imagine that he loves Strictly!”

Neil Jones has weighed in on Nikita’s Strictly fate (Credit: Sue Andrews/ Cover Images)

However, he did admit to being ‘shocked’ to see him on the show. Neil added: “All of his Strictly family are always going to be there by his side.”

James Jordan on Nikita Kuzmin outfit

James Jordan was less supportive recently and criticised Nikita’s launch show outfit on social media.

He wrote: “Nice to see a fellow dancer go in to the @bbuk house but who the [bleep] thought it would be a good idea to put that on his suit?”

Nikita made his CBB debut last night (Credit: ITV / Celebrity Big Brother)

Nikita Kuzmin on Celebrity Big Brother

According to a TV insider, Celebrity Big Brother producers have chosen Nikita as a ‘heartthrob’.

They told The Sun: “This will send the rumour mill into overdrive, with some already suggesting he may not return to Strictly and is instead making the most of being a rising star.”

Nikita joined the likes of Sharon Osbourne and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who are all taking part in ITV’s reboot. You can check out the full line-up here.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Tuesday, March 5) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

