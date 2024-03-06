Celebrity Big Brother star Fern Britton’s five-stone weight loss – from gastric band to diet secret

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Fern Britton dropped five stone as she went through weight loss over 15 years ago.

Former This Morning presenter Fern, now 66, reportedly went from a size 22 to a size 12 following her efforts, which included a gastric band.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up includes Fern Britton… and she’s looking fabulous (Credit: YouTube)

Fern Britton weight loss – use of a gastric band

Fern (read her ED! profile here) explained in 2011 how a gastric band helped her become healthier.

She told the Daily Mail at the tune: “It’s something I did for myself.

“My cholesterol was high. My knee joints were starting to hurt. I wasn’t able to run. I was approaching 50 and I thought, ‘Do you know what? I’m going to be different when I’m 50.'”

I needed to get healthy. I wasn’t unhappy the way I was – I was unhealthy.

Fern added: “I was cycling like mad and nothing was happening. My GP said I was a good candidate for a band, so I went ahead. I needed to get healthy. I wasn’t unhappy the way I was – I was unhealthy. I’d been recovering from having children, having a divorce, all those emotional things.”

Fern Britton shows off her weight loss in 2008 (Credit: Splash)

Celebrity Big Brother star Fern Britton on diet

Fern had also noted how she had become a comfort eater. But having a gastric band enabled her to become “incredibly fit” – and she could even do the splits!

Additionally, TV chef Phil Vickery – who Fern was married to from 2000 until their separation in 2020 – indicated Fern had made changes to what she ate.

Fern Britton smiles following her last appearance on This Morning in July 2009 (Credit: Splash)

He said to have said: “Fern has cut back on carbohydrates And eats a really healthy diet now with lots of vegetables and fruit.

“She likes my cooking. Family meals are old-fashioned favourites, like cottage pie or chicken with lots of veg and salad.”

Ready for 8.00am zoom yoga ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lazlMLupJB — Fern Britton No tick but the real deal (@Fern_Britton) July 22, 2021

Before that, in 2008, Fern indicated she had also taken up cycling to work.

And in recent years, Fern has also shared exercise updates on social media, including her yoga and running workouts.

“I have a lot of peace in my life. I’m doing more yoga, meditation and walking – a bit of self-care,” she said in 2022.

CBB viewers have been stunned by her appearance recently, as one gushed: “Gosh Fern had lost so much weight she looks fabulous.”

Another wrote: “Fern Brittan looks good!”

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK

Read more: Fern Britton addresses Phillip Schofield claims as she heads into Celebrity Big Brother house

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.