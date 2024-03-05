Celebrity Big Brother odds reveal first housemate tipped to be eliminated: ‘He’s frontrunner to have the shortest stay’

Celebrity Big Brother kicked off last night (March 4) with three housemates being put in the firing line for eviction – but what are the odds on them actually leaving?

Well, it’s bad news for one of the three – the Princess of Wales’ uncle Gary Goldsmith, as he’s the most likely of all the housemates to get the boot this Friday (March 8).

Bad uncle Gary Goldsmith is tipped to be first out of the Celebrity Big Brother house (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother odds – Gary Goldsmith first to go

Last night, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh selected their three least favourite housemates – Gary, David Potts and Zeze Mills. And, according to the bookies, Gary isn’t set to last long.

Speaking on behalf of InstantCasinos.com, a spokesperson exclusively told ED!: “Looking at who could leave the show first, Gary Goldsmith is the 3/1 frontrunner to have the shortest stay in the Big Brother house, with Lauren Simon 4/1 and Zeze Mills 6/1 to leave.”

We know Sharon Osbourne isn’t set to stay long, given that she’s a lodger. But her sidekick Louis Walsh could be out sooner than he anticipated, too. He has odds of 7/1 to be eliminated early doors.

The housemates only entered last night and already we’re talking about an eviction (Credit: ITV)

Colson Smith favourite to win

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, sits Coronation Street star Colson Smith. The betting site is tipping him to win the entire thing!

“Coronation Street star Colson Smith is the early 4/1 favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother after Monday’s opening episode.

“Elsewhere, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was iconic in the Love Island villa in 2022 and we’re expecting lots of laughs from her in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother reboot. She is 7/1 to win the show, with Bradley Riches 5/1 and Levi Roots 10/1 contenders.”

It might be worth a punt on Gary to win it though ahead of Friday’s eviction. He’s currently 50/1 to win, so you might just be quids in if the voting public do decide to warm to him as the series progresses.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (March 5) at 9pm on ITV1.

Read more: Fern Britton addresses Phillip Schofield claims as she enters Celebrity Big Brother house

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK