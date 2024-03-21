Celebrity Big Brother fans accuse Nikita of being ‘fake’ as final looms

Celebrity Big Brother fans have seemingly turned on Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin, just days before the final.

Nikita has only been up for eviction once throughout the series – however, fans are beginning to believe that he’s acting “fake”.

Fern and Nikita clashed (Credit: ITV)

Nikita Kuzmin on Celebrity Big Brother

Up until this week, Nikita had a pretty drama-free journey in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

However, tensions between himself and Fern Britton have risen over the last few days – leading to an awkward clash in the living room.

Fern took umbrage with Nikita complimenting her stripey jumper. Nikita had told her stripes are in fashion, something she claims she already knew.

Last night, Nikita accidentally injured Fern during a game of pop the balloon. The 26-year-old pushed Fern out of the way as he tried to pop her team’s balloon. Fern fell and hit her head, and had to be taken into the diary room for a lie down.

Nikita seemed genuinely upset at what had happened and refused to continue playing the game until his housemates convinced him otherwise.

Later on, he apologised to Fern again for accidentally hurting her.

Nikita has been slammed (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother fans turn on Nikita Kuzmin

Now, just over 24 hours until the final, it seems as though some fans are turning on Ukrainian dancer Nikita.

Many have accused him of faking his nice guy act.

“Nikita wants to win so badly, he’s trying so hard to be the nations sweetheart but comes across as fake. David HAS to win, most entertaining housemate by a country mile!” one fan tweeted.

“I do like Nikita…but 100% agree with Louis, hes not daft! He says and does ALL the right things! Not that this is a bad thing…but he is definitely wise to the fame game,” another said.

“Louis isn’t wrong about Nikita,” a third wrote. “Nikita is pure evil and worst of all FAKE. Get him out,” another fumed.

However, Nikita still has plenty of fans.

“Nikita is so pure and wholesome. He deserves to win this,” one fan wrote.

Fern has had a rough ride in the house (Credit: ITV)

Fern’s daughter fears mum will get hurt

In other news, Fern’s daughter, Winnie, has confessed that she’s concerned her mum Fern will get “hurt” in the Big Brother house.

Winnie was on last night’s Late and Live. During her appearance, she said that she thinks Fern should avoid Louis Walsh.

“I think my mum should avoid Louis just because it seems that he’s always very nice to people’s faces and ends up saying things behind their back. I don’t want my mum to be hurt by it,” she said.

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother fans in surprise Louis Walsh U-turn a day before the show’s live final: ‘He’s been sorely needed this series’

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Thursday, March 21) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.