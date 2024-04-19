Chloe Harris and her son Reuben left Emmerdale at Christmas after her father was shot dead. Mackenzie heartbreakingly had to allow his son to be taken away to save his wife Charity from prison.

Now, in Emmerdale on Friday April 19 Charity and Mackenzie are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The occasion also happens to be Reuben’s first birthday.

As Mack misses his son, will he ever see him again? Why did Chloe take the baby away for good? And could they ever return?

kidnap and death were all part of Chloe’s exit (Credit: ITV)

Chloe and Reuben exit Emmerdale

Chloe Harris left the village after two years on Tuesday December 26, 2023. It signalled an end to the Mack, Chloe and Charity love triangle that had been rumbling on for over a year.

Mack and Charity had had a furious row and she’d told him to go and have a baby with someone else. So he did just that, having a one-night stand with Chloe and getting her pregnant.

At first he tried to get rid of Chloe, offering to pay for her to move away from the village. But when she decided to stay to be near her sister, Amy, for support, Mack was stuck.

Charity eventually found out he was the baby’s dad and kicked Mack out. He then tried to make a go of things with Chloe.

But their happy family set-up didn’t last long as he knew deep down it was Charity he loved. When they had a huge car accident, Mack was forced to choose whether to save Chloe’s life or Charity’s. He picked Charity.

Chloe survived and decided to forgive Mack, but he soon left her for Charity. Devastated Chloe turned to her dad, who was in fact gangster Harry Harris (also known as Damon)

He kidnapped Mack and planned to kill him. But Charity arrived to save him. A furious struggle ensued and Charity shot Harry in self-defence. He died.

Chloe made a deal not to report Charity to the police in exchange for being able to leave with Reuben. She said Mack would never see his son again and then drove away in a taxi.

Chloe left the village in a taxi (Credit: ITV)

Actress Jessie Elland on her Emmerdale exit

Jessie Elland opened up about her exit when the scenes aired. She explained: “I’ve had the best two years of my life playing Chloe and being a part of Emmerdale.”

She added: “I feel so privileged to have been given this opportunity and to have been trusted with such wonderful storylines. I really got to tick off the soap bingo card; giving birth, discovering new family members, a big stunt, a soapy slap, and even a classic back of the taxi exit!”

The actress also said: “What made my time at Emmerdale even more rewarding has been the reaction of the viewers to Chloe and her storylines. Meeting fans of the show and hearing how much it means to them is such a special experience and never fails to make me feel so proud and lucky to be even a small part of something so loved. I can’t say thank you enough for that.

“It’s really difficult to articulate how much Emmerdale means to me and it was by no means an easy decision to leave such a wonderful place and such wonderful people, I’m going to miss it so much, but I feel unbelievably lucky to be coming away with amazing memories and friends for life!”

Will Mack ever be reunited with his son?(Credit: ITV)

So will Chloe ever return?

The good news for Mack – and for Chloe fans – is the door has been left open. Chloe has family ties to the village – her mum, Kerry Wyatt, has recently returned and her sister, Amy, is still living in Emmerdale.

However, since her exit, Jessie has embarked on a new venture: she’s written her first novel.

It’s not known whether Reuben and Mack will ever be reunited, but given soap history, the chances are pretty likely that father and son will one day reconnect. Just when that will be, we don’t know.

