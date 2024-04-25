EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal another return for Bianca Jackson, a reappearance for Stevie Mitchell and a struggling Yolande Trueman setting fire to the kitchen at home.

Here are 13 EastEnders spoilers for what’s to come next week.

EastEnders spoilers

Why is Bianca back in Walford? (Credit: BBC)

1. Bianca’s back

Sonia is surprised when her sister, Bianca, arrives in Walford. B and Reiss meet for the first time and he’s a little taken aback by her OTT approach.

Meanwhile, Bianca is worried to hear Zack has gone AWOL. She goes to see Whitney and wants answers.

Will Linda shed light on things? (Credit: BBC)

2. Bianca hunts for the truth

Zack soon arrives home and Bianca bombards him with questions. He tries to avoid answering and eventually he snaps and leaves. He goes to find Whit in The Vic, but they are interrupted by Wahida, a mum meeting Whitney to share her son’s experience of Usher Syndrome.

Meanwhile, Bianca finds herself talking to Linda and soon goes back to speak to Zack. Will she find out what’s really going on?

B is back! (Credit: BBC)

3. Bianca gets a job

Vinny hands out fliers advertising the reopening of the cafe. Bernie is tearful to think it’s business as normal, despite her brother’s body having been buried there.

Vinny invites Bernie inside, but she refuses, so Bianca steps in to bag herself a job. She then has a heart-to-heart with Bernie and encourages her to return to work.

Whitney loses Britney (Credit: BBC)

4. Britney taken away

Whitney thinks things are on the up after a successful meeting with Britney’s teacher. However Reiss unwittingly undoes it all by revealing Whit is not Brit’s mother.

Whitney has no idea this has happened and is stunned when social services arrive. They say they have to take Britney away from her own safety until they can get Keeley’s confirmation of events.

Bianca makes things worse (Credit: BBC)

5. Will Keeley help?

With Whitney devastated about Britney, Bianca and Zack realise they have to do something. They work together to track Keeley down.

She meets them at Walford East, but Bianca can’t help herself and starts criticising Keeley’s parenting. Keeley decides Britney would be better off elsewhere. Will Whitney and Zack ever get her back?

More EastEnders spoilers

6. Nadine carries on with her scheme

Nadine turns up and claims she’s been kicked out of her house. Lexi is fuming and pretends to be ill to avoid going to school.

Billy looks after her and Lexi reveals she saw Nadine drinking and Jay doesn’t believe her. Billy tries to talk to Jay, but offends him when he suggests a DNA test.

Nadine wants to make amends to organises drinks in The Vic to win the family round. Will it work?

Billy’s dad isn’t made to feel welcome (Credit: BBC)

7. Stevie returns

During Nadine’s make-up drinks, Billy gives Honey her new engagement ring. However the happy moment is interrupted by the arrival of Stevie.

Phil and Billy immediately make it clear Stevie is not welcome. As Stevie turns on the charm Billy leaves, and Phil can see right through the act. But Honey tries to encourage Billy to make amends with his dad.

8. Billy banishes Stevie

After Honey’s advice, Billy agrees to talk to Stevie. They have a frank conversation about Billy’s childhood, but when talk turns to Jamie, Billy is fuming. He orders his dad out of his life for good. But Honey then steps in and tells Stevie he needs to try harder for a relationship with his son.

How much will Stevie discover? (Credit: BBC)

9. Stevie is suspicious of Nadine

Stevie turns up again the next day and Billy once again makes it clear he’s not welcome. Lexi and Honey try to encourage Billy to give Stevie a chance. Billy is adamant he isn’t interested in a relationship with his dad.

However Lexi spies an opportunity and takes Stevie to help with Jay. Stevie talks to Nadine, trying to persuade her to get a DNA test. As her behaviour starts to make him suspicious, will he expose Nadine’s fake pregnancy secret?

What else is coming up in EastEnders spoilers?

Will anyone work out what’s wrong with Yolande? (Credit: BBC)

10. Yolande can’t cope

Levi expresses concerns about Yolande not coming to prayer group. But Yolande totally overreacts leaving Denise and Patrick blindsided.

She rushes off and takes refuge in the laundrette. Yolande finds solace in Jean as she discusses her crisis of faith. It’s not long before she makes a decision and heads home to inform the family.

Chelsea knows there’s something wrong with Yolande (Credit: BBC)

11. Chelsea in danger from Pastor Clayton?

Yolande announces she wants to organise a baptism for Jordan. But before long she clashes with Chelsea over it. Chelsea later makes amends with thrilled Yolande and agrees to the baptism.

When Chelsea then bumps into Pastor Clayton and tells him of the plans, he takes the lead and invites Chelsea to the Community Centre. When Yolande finds out, she is terrified about Chelsea being alone with the Pastor. She rushes there and demands Chelsea leaves.

Chelsea is worried and along with Levi, gently asks Yolande if she is okay. She then tells Patrick she thinks Yolande needs to see a doctor.

12. Yolande starts a fire

Meanwhile, Pastor Clayton continues to intimidate Yolande. She bans him from having an part in Jordan’s baptism.

That afternoon, Patrick becomes increasingly concerned about his other half when he finds she has let the hob catch fire. Smoke fills the room and the alarm rings, but Yolande is too distracted by her prayers to notice. Will Patrick work out what’s really wrong?

13. Anna visits Eddie in EastEnders spoilers

Anna decides to confront Eddie, despite her family being against it. She discovers Gloria’s funeral has been held. Anna worries about how to break the news to George. How will he take it?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.