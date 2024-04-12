EastEnders: Gloria passing away was heartbreaking, fans sob

During last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, April 11), George sat with his mum – Gloria Knight – in the hospital after she suffered a heart attack.

Later on in the episode, after listening to a lullaby with her son, Gloria sadly passed away.

After watching these scenes, EastEnders fans have now been left emotional over the passing.

George sat with Gloria at the very end (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Gloria passed away after her heart attack

Viewers will know that Gloria recently collapsed outside of the court room during Eddie’s trial and was rushed to hospital.

Last night, George sat by his mum’s bedside and told her that she’d suffered a heart attack but doctors didn’t know how bad it was yet.

Gloria was then informed that Eddie was found guilty of murder, sending George off to grab a box from the flat.

After some persuasion from Phil, George then returned to the hospital and listened to a lullaby from his birth mum with Gloria.

As George offered for Gloria to stay and rest up at his house, he then looked up and realised that she had sadly passed away.

Fans didn’t want Gloria to die (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans devastated as Gloria Knight dies

EastEnders viewers can’t believe that the soap decided to kill off Gloria. They thought that she had a chance to redeem herself and restore her relationship with George. Now, they’ve taken to social media to share their upset.

One fan commented: “Wept buckets. Gloria was a fantastic character and brilliantly portrayed by Elizabeth Counsell. Loved her calling him Georgie. She loved him to bits. Great rapport with Colin Salmon.”

A second person shared: “It’s a real shame they killed off Gloria. She would have made a good addition to the show.”

A third viewer finished: “Raging they killed Gloria off tbh, I would have preferred to see Eddie go to prison and George bringing her back to The Vic to look after her.”

George has lost all of his parents (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for George?

George has now lost all of his parents. His biological dad was killed, his biological mum died afterwards, his adoptive dad is going to prison, and his adoptive mum has just passed away after having a heart attack.

But, what’s next for George? Will he track any other members of his family down?

