8 EastEnders spoilers for next week including Whitney getting in too deep, Jay playing happy families, and Yolande struggling

1. Jay and Honey run the marathon in EastEnders spoilers!

It’s the day of the marathon and everyone’s getting ready to cheer on Jay and Honey as they take on the race in memory of Lola.

Jay, though, is still struggling with Nadine’s revelation that she’s pregnant and announces he’s not going to run. Honey manages to talk him into taking part.

Meanwhile, Billy is delayed getting to the starting line and when he does eventually make it – along with Phil and Lexi – his bad luck continues.

2. Bad news for Whitney

When Britney has an accident on her bike, Zack and Whit whisk her off to A&E.

They’re devastated when they are told that Britney has Type 2 Usher Syndrome. They listen as the doctor explains that the condition will lead to sight and hearing impairments for Britney.

3. Yolande tries to cope

Yolande isn’t coping after being sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton. She even suggests that she might not go to church for a while, but Patrick – and the pastor – insist that she carries on practising her faith.

When she goes to a prayer meeting she’s overcome with dread, and things are made even worse when Pastor Clayton continues to invade her personal space.

Things go from bad to worse when Yolande gets home to discover Patrick’s prepared a romantic evening for them both.

She tries to relax, but when Patrick starts making loving advances towards her, she’s triggered. She rushes out, leaving Patrick puzzled by her reaction.

4. EastEnders spoilers: Baby blues

Jay’s given something to think about when he invites Nadine to the flat. But it’s not long before the parents-to-be are arguing after Jay questions whether he really is the daddy.

Nadine is insistent that the baby is Jay’s and reveals she’s expecting a little girl. Moved, Jay promises to be there for her and the baby and gives her some money.

5. Whitney’s lies get too much

Whitney’s desperate to learn more about Britney’s condition, but Zack’s worried about his pregnant girlfriend taking on more stress.

When Britney heads off for her first day at school, Zack suggests enrolling the youngster at the GP and telling them about her diagnosis. Worried her lies are about to be exposed, Whit says she’s already done it. Then she tracks Sonia down and tries to persuade her not to do the checks that are needed to register Britney.

But Sonia won’t budge and Whit’s left with no choice but to drag Keeley to the GP to sign Britney up.

Later, Whit misses a scan when Britney’s school calls to let her know her foster daughter’s hearing aids aren’t working – which leads to another argument with Zack.

When Sonia hosts a dinner party at number 25, Lauren’s quick to pull Whitney aside and give her an ultimatum – either she tells Zack the truth, or Lauren will.

6. Bullying nightmare

Lauren and Whitney are arguing in the Minute Mart about Britney, when Zack overhears and demands answers. Whitney covers and Zack backs off, leaving Lauren fuming.

Later, Whitney and Lauren find a downcast Britney who admits she had a run-in with bullies on the way to school. As usual, Whitney ignores Zack’s advice and heads off to find the bully in question. But she ends up making everything much wore, when Britney is teased about Whit getting involved!

7. Jade’s prison visit in EastEnders spoilers

The Slaters are unimpressed when Jade gets a letter from Dean asking her to come and visit him in prison. Stacey persuades Jade not to go, and Jean backs her up.

Instead, they arrange a leaving party in The Vic for Jade.

But the teen does eventually head to the prison to see her Dad, who tells her that not only did he not tamper with her medication, he’s also innocent of murdering Keanu.

But will Jade believe him?

8. Family ties?

Nadine visits Jay, Honey and Callum to apologise for causing upset with Lexi over her pregnancy.

She’s overcome with guilt when she realises how serious Jay is about being there for his baby.

He even treats Nadine and Lexi to lunch at the pub so they can bond. But Lexi’s still not happy and it’s clear she and Nadine just aren’t going to get along!

