This Morning viewers in stitches over Emma Willis’ reaction to discussion about crystals

On This Morning today, fans were left in tears over Emma Willis’ reaction to a crystals expert.

The ITV show was back on screens on Thursday (December 28) fronted by Emma and Rylan Clark. Throughout the programme, viewers were treated to some of the best show bits of 2023.

It wasn’t all throwback clips to fill the 2-hour and 30-minute duration of the show though. Emma and Rylan welcomed a crystals expert onto the famous sofa. But it seems Emma wasn’t too impressed by what she was hearing.

The duo were back to host This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Emma and Rylan speak to crystals expert

The two hosts sat down and spoke to Emma Lucy Knowles, a healer and crystal whisperer. Emma was there to talk all about mood-boosting crystals and how they can make an impact on your life.

But it didn’t take long for Emma to admit how she is usually quite dubious about these sorts of things.

“I’m one of those people,” Emma said, before adding: “I think I’ve probably been quite skeptical about it for a while.”

Emma is holding her tongue, but dying to tell her what a load of rubbish!

She went on: “But now I seem to be around quite a few people, who are really dear friends of mine, that use them and love them. I think that has very much opened my mind that there can work in some kind of way.”

Emma and Rylan spoke to a crystals expert (Credit: ITV)

Emma ‘doesn’t want to be there’ says This Morning fans

However, fans couldn’t help but point out how Emma looked like she wanted to tell the This Morning guest it was all “a load of rubbish.”

Emma not buying this

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person claimed: “Emma looks like she doesn’t want to be there. this lady talking about the crystals is boring the life out of her.”

A second quipped: “Emma is holding her tongue, but dying to tell her what a load of rubbish!” A third chimed in and fumed: “Just tell her she’s full of sh** Emma.”

Echoing their thoughts, another viewer mused: “Emma not buying this.” A fifth penned: “I love how real Emma is.”

Fans claimed Emma wasn’t buying any of it (Credit: ITV)

ITV ‘recycles’ This Morning show

In other This Morning news, fans have been left not too happy this week over the “recycled” show ITV put out on Wednesday (December 27).

While some elements of This Morning were new – including Phil Vickery cooking a pie using Christmas leftovers – viewers were left feeling pretty bored with the post-Christmas offering

Taking to Twitter several viewers expressed how they felt about the repeated segments – even Holly Willoughby made an appearance!

One viewer wrote: “Oh god! More pre-recorded and recycled [bleep]. This is deffo going to be a long show. #ThisMorning.” While a second agreed: “What a poor show today. All pre-recorded old segments we’ve already seen [bleep] #ThisMorning.” A third pointed out: “#ThisMorning is just dreadful.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

