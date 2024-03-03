Roman Kemp under fire from viewers over The Brits hosting: ‘THE DISRESPECT’

Roman Kemp hosted The Brits last night alongside Clara Amfo and Maya Jama. But it was Roman’s jokes and presenting style that got viewers talking – and not always in a good way.

The former Capital FM Breakfast Show host gave up his radio slot to focus on his TV career. But some fans of the Brits wondered if that was a mistake on Saturday night (March 2).

He came under fire in particular for comparing American rockers Green Day to UK band Busted.

Maya Jama and Clara Amfo presenting alongside Roman Kemp (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp hosts The Brits

The Brits aired last night on ITV and Roman was seen mingling with the famous faces in the crowd. He started off by making a controversial quip about the Christian Horner messaging scandal which has been in the headlines recently.

Geri Halliwell’s husband has been accused of sending inappropriate messages to a female colleague, something he strenuously denies. He has been cleared by an internal investigation this week, but the texts were then leaked publicly pouring more humiliation on Geri.

As he walked amongst the stars at the ceremony last night, Roman joked: “It’s busier in here than at team Red Bull’s press office.”

Roman’s jokes sometimes fell flat (Credit: ITV)

Green Day fans’ anger

But the comment that made viewers really angry was regarding American band Green Day. Roman began: “To present our next award for British group are two genuine rock gods. They have sold over 75 million records and released 14 albums – they are very much the American Busted. Please welcome from Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool.”

Fans were furious over the comment, expressing their anger on social media: “Roman Kemp has just called Green Day ‘the American busted.’ THE DISRESPECT,” raged one.

Another said in disbelief: “Roman (Roman?) Kemp did *not* just call Green Day ‘the American Busted’.”

“I’m sorry did Roman just say the AMERICAN BUSTED for introducing GREEN DAY?!!!” cried someone else.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Did Roman REALLY just call Green Day ‘The American Busted’?!?! Jesus wept.”

Kylie wasn’t sure about the shoey (Credit: ITV)

Fans react further

That wasn’t the only thing that got fans riled up as he also persuaded Kylie Minogue to drink out of a shoe – termed a shoey.

“Good god. Just catching up with the Brits and Roman Kemp’s interviewing and getting Kylie to drink from a stiletto was beyond cringe. I don’t think I can watch anymore. Dreadful stuff,” said one.

Overall, Roman’s presenting really did fall flat. Although a few voices claimed he was doing well, the majority were not impressed at all.

“Roman kemp is stifffff. The Kylie and Calvin interaction was soooo awkss,” said one.

Another agreed: “Roman, please stop trying to be edgy and controversial! It doesn’t suit you! You’re about as funny as a plague!”

“Did I recall Roman Kemp saying that he was leaving the Capital Breakfast show to ‘focus on his growing TV career’? Ouch,” said someone else.

A fourth quipped: “Roman Kemp is as funny as a misjudged fart…”

However some liked Roman with one saying, “Roman is great.” Another even asked for him to present again next year: “Sam Fox, James Corden and Roman Kemp presenting next year please!” they said.

