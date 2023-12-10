I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson reunited with son Reggie in sweet video

Josie Gibson became the sixth I’m A Celebrity contestant to leave the jungle and finally got to see her gorgeous son Reggie.

After taking part in this year’s exciting Celebrity Cyclone alongside campmates Sam Thompson, Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage, the 38-year-old This Morning star met her best friend Mia Williams at the end of the bridge. Later on, the star was pictured holding her son in her arms.

In an interview posted on Instagram after her exit, Josie revealed that the first thing she would be doing is “having a shower” as she smelt so bad – as her five-year-old son hilariously agreed.

First things first – Josie heads to the shower!

Josie was asked the five things she’d do first following her jungle exit.

She said: “The first thing I’m going to eat now that I’ve got out is…” as Reggie whispered: “Broccoli.” To which she laughed and replied: “I think the first thing I’m going to eat is broccoli.”

Josie then asked Reggie: What’s the first drink Mummy should drink?” To that, he mumbled: “Orange.” “What’s the first thing we’re going to do together?” Josie asked her son, as he said: “Catch.”

“I’m going to play catch for Reggie. That’s the first thing I’m going to do. Oh, actually Mummy can have a shower. Mummy smells a bit, doesn’t she? Yeah, he’s honest. I’m gonna have a shower,” she said.

Meanwhile, Josie admitted that the first person she would follow was Sam Thompson – this came after Reggie whispered “Sam” in her ear. She said: “Sam. You love Sam.” She then revealed the first funny memory from the jungle was when “Tony put his size 12 foot in the chicken stir fry and we pretended that he didn’t do it and went back for seconds”.

Josie Gibson revealed five things she would be doing as she’s out of the jungle (Credit: ITVX)

Fans react as Josie Gibson and son Reggie reunite

Meanwhile, fans reacted to Josie and her son’s sweet camaraderie, as one fan said: “Omg soo cute. Look how happy and excited he looks. Child happiness is priceless.” Another commented: “I’m crying, you can see how much she missed Reggie.”

“You were incredible in the jungle. You made us girls proud. Especially when it came to Fred. So happy to see you reunited with your beautiful boy. Ps you looked radiant when you got interviewed. You’re stunning,” a third added.

A fourth said: “As a mum, I know how much this must mean to her. Just goes to show how much she truly loves Reggie and it’s so nice to see them reunited.”

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid’s comment stood out. She said: “This is wonderful! He is SO proud of his mummy. Well done Josie. We have loved watching you so much.”

This comes after Josie baffled fans as she revealed she had a “secret” showdown with fellow campmate Fred Sirieix, which wasn’t aired on telly.

