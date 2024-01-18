Emmerdale landlady Chas Dingle went to hospital in yesterday’s episode, after finding a lump in her breast.

Terrified Chas was referred for more tests and now she is waiting impatiently for the results. However, despite Dr Liam’s assurances it could be nothing, Chas is convinced she definitely does have cancer.

Chas had to go for tests (Credit: ITV)

Familiar face?

One bright spot in the experience was the kind doctor who Chas saw. She reassured Chas that even if her lump did turn out to be cancerous, there were treatments that could help.

But despite the emotional storyline, Emmerdale fans were distracted by the familiar face playing Chas’s doctor. However, they couldn’t place her.

“Who is that?” pondered one fan. “I absolutely know her face from somewhere.”

“Where have I seen her before?” asked another.

Rebecca Grant played Chas’s doctor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Doctors and nurses!

If you were wondering too, then the good news is, we can help!

Chas’s doctor – whose name was Dr Grant – was played by an actress called Rebecca Grant.

Rebecca is best known for playing Daisha Anderson in Holby City. She subsequently appeared in almost 100 episodes between 2008 and 2010.

Daisha was a nurse and one of her earliest stories saw her dealing with an unwanted pregnancy and later giving her baby up for adoption.

Rebecca played Daisha in 97 episodes of Holby City (Credit: BBC)

Life saver

Rebecca also starred in the second series of popular ITV drama Prisoners Wives, and in several episodes of Doctors playing Heather Irvine.

Heather saved regular character Jimmi from a near-death experience.

More recently Rebecca has been seen in Acorn TV’s cosy crime drama Queens of Mystery, playing Natasha Young.

Liam will support Chas through this (Credit: ITV)

Is Rebecca Grant joining Emmerdale permanently?

Although it has not been revealed whether Rebecca is set to be a full-time cast member, it seems likely she will appear for the duration of Chas’s cancer storyline.

Next week Chas gets the results of her tests and consequently discovers she has triple negative breast cancer. Liam is with her as she hears the devastating news. Chas eventually also confides in Lydia, but will she tell the rest of the Dingles?

Show producer Kate Brooks has explained why the show has decided to do this storyline.

“When this story was first pitched, we were acutely aware how important it was to explore this. With Chas’s family history of breast cancer and Chas being such a strong character, and in many ways the bedrock of the Dingles, we wanted to show the impact on not just her, but her immediate family.”

She also added: “With Lucy Pargeter’s innate ability to showcase Chas’s vulnerabilities beneath her hardened exterior, we knew she was absolutely the right character to play this with.”

Kate then revealed that Breast Cancer Now is heavily involved in how Chas’s story is told.

“We approached Breast Cancer Now as we wanted to depict this story in the most authentic way possible. Any light we can shed on this disease and encourage and remind people to routinely check their breasts can hopefully help lead to more positive outcomes.”

