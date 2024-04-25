Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom turns his attentions to Gabby as his abuse of Belle continues

Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal Tom starts to flirt with Gabby to make Belle jealous. And it works! But how far will he take it?

Meanwhile, Will lies to Kim when he gets a mysterious phone call. He heads to the hospital to visit Rose – but who is she? And how does Will know her?

Also, Manpreet tries to make things right with Charles, but he’s not very forthcoming.

All this in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Gabby and Vinny are not well suited (Credit: ITV)

Tom targets Gabby

After declaring he was going to make it his mission to find Vinny a girlfriend, Tom puts the work in tonight. Belle still isn’t keen on the idea, but determined to drive a wedge between his wife and her friend, Tom doesn’t listen. He takes Vinny for a boys’ afternoon in the pub.

It’s awkward going as they don’t share any common interests. Struggling for conversation, Tom turns his attentions to Gabby. He thinks she’s the perfect potential partner for Vinny.

Vinny is not keen and is left mortified when Tom calls her over to join them. But soon it’s Tom enjoying her company rather than Vinny.

When Belle walks in she’s thrown. It’s clear she’s uncomfortable as he postures and boasts, but is it jealousy or something else?

Is Rose trouble? (Credit: ITV)

Will’s mystery visitor in Emmerdale spoilers

Kim and Will are cornered into helping with childcare while Billy works at his new fitness business. However, Will soon disappears when he takes a phone call without revealing who was on the other end.

Will soon arrives at the hospital and heads into a room when he hears a familiar voice. Coming face to face with Rose, it’s clear they have history.

But who is Rose? How does Will know her? And just why is he lying to Kim about where he is?

Manpreet is worried about her relationship (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet tries to win Charles back

After putting lots of effort in, Manpreet is disappointed when Charles fails to show an interest in either her or spending time together. He’s still hurting from the proposal rejection and things are tense.

Manpreet instead heads to her training session with Billy and fawns over him. However he’s too concerned by his own relationship worries to realise she’s openly flirting.

He does give Manpreet the incentive to try again with Charles though. Fired up, she arranges a dinner date hoping this will be the answer to her issues. But can they make it work? Or should Manpreet and Charles just call it a day?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

