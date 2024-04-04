13 EastEnders spoilers for next week including The Six’s new plan, George in court and Harvey tries to bring Dean down

EastEnders spoilers for next week include George facing Eddie in court despite his threats. The Six also have to come up with a way out after Sharon’s arrest and Harvey wants to prove Dean’s up to no good.

There’s plenty more as well, so here’s 13 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Can Johnny save Sharon? (Credit: BBC)

1. Sharon under pressure

Johnny represents Sharon after she’s spent the night in prison following her arrest for Keanu’s murder.

Sharon sticks to her story under questioning. However, things take a turn when the police offer new evidence. Just how incriminating is it?

Suki and Kathy plot (Credit: BBC)

2. A new plan for The Six

The women are all requestioned by police, but can they hold their nerve? When Johnny returns to Walford without Sharon, The Six realise they have to act fast.

Kathy and Suki reveal a new plan. However when Johnny tells Linda what they are plotting she panics. Johnny insists he will sort it by getting Sharon released.

Angry Denise is not on board (Credit: BBC)

3. Denise revolts in EastEnders spoilers

As Denise is told of the new plan she is horrified. She insists they can’t go through with it. Phil interrupts them and wants answers. Will he get to the truth?

Can Linda hold her nerve? (Credit: BBC)

4. Linda goes to the police

Heading to the station, Linda tells them a fabricated story. The police immediately ask why she didn’t offer this information sooner. As Linda falters, can she keep it together and push ahead with the plan?

Distraught Bernie knows she has to tell Karen about Keanu (Credit: BBC)

5. Bernie leaves

Bernie is a wreck and the residents of Walford rally round her. But one person not on her side is Phil Mitchell.

He speaks out in defence of Sharon and in doing so paints himself as a suspect. Having had enough of it all, Bernie decides to head to Spain to tell Karen the news of Keanu’s death herself.

Is Gloria really on George’s side? (Credit: BBC)

6. EastEnders spoilers: George gets a surprise

George takes a call from the CPS informing him Gloria has given them information about Eddie. She then turns up at The Vic and encourages George to testify.

However George later hears his mum on the phone to Eddie in secret and realises she’ll never turn her back on his father. He orders Gloria out of his life for good.

Eddie’s not joking as he tries to secure his freedom (Credit: BBC)

7. Eddie makes threats

George is getting ready to testify when he’s called to the Boxing Den by Eddie. When they meet Eddie tells him not to testify. He then makes a chilling threat over what will happen if he does.

8. George in court

Elaine and Cindy join forces to get the truth out of George. When he reveals everything they convince him to testify.

George is cross-examined by Eddie’s solicitor and soon Gloria can’t contain herself and shouts out in court.

Can George be there for his mum? (Credit: BBC)

9. Gloria collapses

As Gloria struggles to contain her emotions she runs from the courtroom. However she then collapses outside.

She’s rushed to hospital where it’s revealed she’s suffered a heart attack. Gloria asks George to retrieve a box from her flat, but when he’s there he is too overwhelmed by his memories.

10. Phil counsels George

After hearing Ben got six years, Phil is feeling low. When George arrives at the Boxing Den Phil finds him and offers advice.

He encourages George to go back to the hospital and be with Gloria. George does as he suggests and together with his mum they take a trip down memory lane before listening to a lullaby recorded by his birth mother.

Will Dean finally be outed as a baddie? (Credit: BBC)

11. Harvey hunts for evidence in EastEnders spoilers

Harvey is determined to prove Dean is doing something to Jade. He pays a visit to the teen to check-in on her and while there steals her pillbox. Dean however continues to make out Harvey and Jean are the ones to blame. Stacey and Linda witness their argument in the Square, but whose side will they take?

Is it a good idea for Yolande and Pastor Clayton to reconnect? (Credit: BBC)

12. Yolande and Pastor Clayton make amends

Upset to be cut out of her own charity plans, Yolande is comforted by the community. Denzel urges her not to give up and go to prayer group with her head held high. However he’s secretly planning a party at No.20 when she’s gone.

Yolande then arrives home early, infuriating Denzel. He heads off in a strop and comes face to face with Pastor Clayton. After a stand-off with both Pastor Clayton and Yolande the latter come together to berate Denzel for his behaviour. It also helps Yolande and the pastor repair their friendship and she is back in charge of the charity plans.

Jay is covering for Billy, but why? (Credit: BBC)

13. EastEnders spoilers: Billy ditches Honey

Honey and Billy have a marathon shopping date. However, he bails on it and leaves Honey in the lurch. Jay covers for him and it’s clear Billy is plotting something. But what is he up to?

