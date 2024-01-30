EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Karen returns demanding answers about Keanu

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Karen Taylor comes back to Walford. Phil Mitchell is immediately baying for blood – or at the very least his money back.

But Karen is here for answers about Christmas and Keanu. Will she get them?

Meanwhile, Linda has got herself into another mess with Alfie and contemplates leaving Walford. But will she go?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Karen returns!

Bernie is offered the managers position as the cafe reopens for business. But Nish soon berates her when she accidentally plays on old voice note from Keanu – just as Karen returns!

Phil soon arrives as Karen is clashing with Nish and he demands his £50k. But has Karen got the money?

Karen is there to get some answers about Christmas. Phil insists she pay up, but Karen refuses. She soon makes digs about Kat and Nish and tells Phil his Walford empire is slipping away.

2. Karen wants answers

Stacey and Kathy team up to try to convince Karen their version of events is what really happened at Christmas. But worried she’s still a threat to their freedom, Kathy decides to call the police and report her for Albie’s kidnap.

Not letting it go, Karen later goes to The Vic to demand to know what happened at Christmas. Will Linda crack and tell her? Or can they get Karen to leave town before their secret is exposed?

3. Alfie and Linda face the aftermath

Alfie has a heart to heart with Ian after what happened with Linda. Ian encourages his friend to take a holiday to celebrate the end of his cancer treatment.

Linda and Alfie later bump into each other and he tells her he’s going on holiday. They have another heart t0 heart at his flat and Alfie asks Linda to go away with him.

It’s not long before Linda sees Karen and rushes back to The Vic. She knows she has to get away.

Linda packs her suitcase to leave with Alfie. Elaine catches her and tries to persuade her otherwise, but Linda is adamant she has to go.

However Elaine lets slip to Stacey Linda is fleeing and Stacey takes action. Will she convince Linda to stay? Or let her go to keep their secret safe?

4. Lauren takes action over Annie

Lauren’s suspicions over Linda’s drinking grow. When she spots her with a bag of booze, Lauren insists she’s taking Annie for the day before Linda can argue.

Later Lauren tells Linda to sober up. But Linda doesn’t listen and instead heads to The Albert to carry on drinking…

5. Jack and Stacey are on!

Jack spends another night at Stacey’s and then heads home. When he gets back to see Denise so low, he lies he slept on the sofa and Denise willingly accepts it.

6. Eddie’s back – with a plot

Eddie shows up and claims he’s won an award for championing diversity in boxing. George is proud, but Gina is not convinced by her grandad’s Mr Nice Guy act.

As George spends more time with Eddie, thinking they are bonding, Eddie later takes a call from Gloria. He assures her everything is going to plan. But what is he up to?

7.Cindy makes a big decision

Gina shares her concerns about her dad and grandad with Cindy, who challenges George. But things soon turn sour and George criticises Cindy.

Cindy then has another argument with George. A heart to heart with Peter and Ian then sees her come to a big decision.

8. Kat has to choose

Nish gifts Kat a coat that is not to her taste. And when he later chastises her, Kat storms out without the coat.

Nish catches up with her and asks her to wear it. But when Jean sees her in it, she shares some home truths about Kat and Nish’s relationship. Will it make Kat see sense?

Kat soon heads off to a meeting with Phil. But will things go well? Can they put the past behind them and make their marriage work?

When Kat and Priya later come to blows in the Square, what decision has Kat made? Will it be Phil or Nish?

