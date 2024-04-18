EastEnders is not on tonight in schedule shake-up – here’s why and when it’s back

EastEnders is not on tonight and won’t air again this week. Instead we had an hour-long episode last night.

So why is the BBC soap not on? And when will it be back?

EastEnders is not on tonight

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One. However, on Thursday April 18, it will not be on.

Usually changes to the schedule are because of a sporting fixture such as a football match being screened. But this time the soap has been replaced with Garden Rescue at 7.30pm.

It is believed it is because the soap showed a special hour-long episode yesterday (Wednesday April 17) featuring the horrific sexual assault of Yolande Trueman.

Fans watching at home last night were overwhelmed by the “powerful” and “heartbreaking” episode, which saw Yolande locked in a kitchen and assaulted by Pastor Clayton. She then confided in Elaine Peacock what had happened, but vowed not to go to the police for fear of not being believed.

When is EastEnders back on?

The soap will return to screens on Monday, April 22 on BBC One at its usual time of 7.30pm. The episode will feature the aftermath of Yolande’s attack.

She decides she cannot attend church for the foreseeable future. However both Patrick and Pastor Clayton step in and object to her decision. They remind her she needs to continue practicing her faith as it is so important to her.

Later in the week, Pastor Clayton continues to invade her personal space making her feeling increasingly uncomfortable. Patrick also tries to make advances towards her, but she panics and rushes out, leaving Patrick confused. But will she crack and confess all?

It’s a big week for Whitney next week (Credit: BBC)

Marathon fever takes over Walford

Elsewhere in EastEnders next week it’s finally time for Jay and Honey to run the Marathon. Jay thinks about pulling out after Nadine’s pregnancy bombshell, but Honey persuades him otherwise. Will they make it to the finish line? And what will Jay do about the baby when Nadine reveals they are having a little girl?

Meanwhile, Zack and Whitney get a devastating diagnosis for Britney – she has Type 2 Usher Syndrome. The condition will lead to sight and hearing impairments.

Zack is concerned the added stress is too much for pregnant Whit. But he only knows the half of it! The stress is actually coming from trying to hide the truth behind the fostering from everyone, including Zack.

As Whitney tells more lies and even misses a baby scan to cover her tracks, Lauren demands she tell Zack the truth. Zack edges closer to finding out everything as he overhears their conversation, but will Whit finally come clean?

Also next week, Dean continues to insist he is innocent from prison. But will Jade be sucked in by his lies?

