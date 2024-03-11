Inside Kate Garraway’s daughter Darcey’s 18th birthday as star ‘knew her dad would want the day to be special’

Kate Garraway has given fans a look inside her daughter Darcey’s 18th birthday as she “knew” her late husband Derek “would want the day to be special”.

The youngster turned 18 recently and it’s fair to say her famous mum pulled out all the stops for her big day. Darcey’s birthday was no doubt bittersweet for her though, as her dad Derek died on January 3 at the age of 56 following his long battle with Covid-19 and its after effects.

Derek Draper’s funeral was held on February 2 at the Church of St Mary The Virgin in Primrose Hill. It was the same location where Derek and Kate got married.

According to Kate, Darcey “didn’t want a celebration” for her 18th birthday since it was so close to her father’s death. Kate said she just wanted a family lunch at home.

Derek died in January (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway daughter

Taking to her Instagram on Monday (March 11) Kate uploaded a video of her getting everything ready for Darcey’s birthday. The GMB star, who is also a proud mum to 14-year-old Billy, even enlisted the help of Myleene Klass for the big celebratory lunch.

She didn’t want a celebration as it was too soon

In the video, Kate can be seen decorating a room with photos of Derek as well as colourful balloons. With the celebrations in full swing, the family then tucked into a tasty roast dinner.

At one point in the clip, Kate showed Darcey her birthday cake while standing next to Billy. The stunning two-tiered pink cake had been decorated with lush icing and finished off with golden cherries. What’s more, Kate even quipped how the cake “took Darcey’s breath away”.

Kate Garraway on Instagram

Alongside the post, Kate wrote: “So yesterday our little baby Darcey got officially and legally big – 18!!! She had said she didn’t want a celebration as it was too soon after her dad’s passing, but maybe a small family lunch at home.

I knew her dad would want the day to be marked and special.

“I knew her dad would want the day to be marked and special though so I sent up a bat signal to Myleene Klass who rallied the most amazing gang of Warrior Women and Warrior Men.

“Huge thanks for insane kindness goes to Meg @mysticalfairiesparties (including the most gorgeous brownies ever), scrummy food from @MySupperHero. A cake that took Darcey’s breath away @TamoTreats. And the best teen Instagram backdrop ever!! @EventsBySK.”

Myleene Klass on Instagram

Meanwhile, Myleene also shared a clip of the celebrations and how she and Kate prepared for it. She wrote: “I got a call from @kategarraway asking for help and I thought it would be a standard ‘techie question’ or maybe something to do with ‘plumbing’ like before. The question was infact, could I organise Darcey’s 18th birthday in 72 hours on Mothering Sunday?!

“Understandably, for many reasons it had been a last minute decision and hiring a venue wasn’t what felt right to Darcey, she wanted it to be at home, so that’s what we did.”

She added: “In my darkest days, I was lifted up by the most extraordinary people and you never ever forget who helped you, that if you get the chance to help or pay it forward you would, and most importantly, that your own children are watching.”

Darcey recently turned 18 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway children

In February, Kate opened up on the moment she had to tell Darcey and son Billy that their dad Derek had died. Kate revealed the touching words Billy said to her.

She explained: “Two things struck me. When I was with Derek and [the doctors] said, ‘this has happened and we don’t think he’s going to last the day,’ and I thought right I have to tell the children and get them close to him and me.

“I said it very factually and said at the end, ‘have you any questions?’, and the first thing Darcey said is ‘how are you mum?'”

An emotional Kate continued: “That took my breath away. I said, ‘gosh that’s a very lovely question Darcey, thank you for asking it.’ What an extraordinary thing.”

Kate then spoke about son Billy’s words to her in the moments after Derek died. She said: “When he did pass, I was actually on my own with him. And came out of the room and told the children that he had. I said to them that dad has actually gone and Billy said, ‘I’m so sorry mum’. I just thought, my goodness, they’ve really taken on board a caring role.”

