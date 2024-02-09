Geri Halliwell has been warned that’s she’s locked in a no-win situation as the controversy around husband Christian Horner builds.

The Spice Girl married the Red Bull Formula 1 boss in 2015, with the pair sharing a six-year-old son, Monty.

However, earlier this week, allegations of Christian’s “inappropriate behaviour” surfaced in the press. It’s claimed that he acted inappropriately towards a female member of staff – something he has strenuously denied. Geri is said to be standing by her man, but she’s reportedly “devastated” by the claims.

The singer has reportedly gone to ground, and she hasn’t posted on social media since the accusations surfaced. However, one PR expert has predicted a Beckham-style “show of marital unity” could be on the cards for the pair. But Geri has been warned that this could be the wrong move…

Geri Halliwell is said to be standing by husband Christian Horner amif ‘inappropriate behaviour’ allegations (Credit: Splash News)

Geri Halliwell warned over no-win situation with husband Christian

PR expert Jack Izzard, CEO of Rhizome Media, told The Sun that Geri should be cautious about following Victoria Beckham’s lead. After allegations of husband David’s affair surfaced, the pair took part in an impromptu photoshoot during their skiing holiday, with the Spice Girl famously larking about on her husband’s back.

So could Geri do the same? Maybe, says Izzard.

“If they’re confident that the allegations are baseless and that the independent investigation will vindicate Mr Horner, they could put on a public show of marital unity like Geri’s fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham did when it emerged her husband David had been having an affair.

“But this is risky. Allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a man in a position of power can sometimes have a toxic tinge far beyond that of an extra-marital affair,” he warned.

Geri and Christian married in 2015, and share a young son (Credit: YouTube)

‘No smoke without fire’

However, Geri seems to be in a bit of a no-win situation. Izzard predicted that if Geri does maintain her silence, it could be taken as a sign of a “fracture” in their relationship.

He added: “Equally, going into lockdown could be interpreted as a sign of a fracture in the couple’s relationship and fuel speculation that there’s no smoke without fire.”

Christian meets with Red Bull today

The news of the investigation is said to have come as a bolt out of the blue for Geri.

Today (February 9), Christian has met with his bosses at the Red Bull Formula 1 team as part of the investigation into the allegations.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

