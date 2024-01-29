Exactly what happened with Ellie Leach and her ‘cheating’ ex as he wants her ‘back in his life’

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks for Ellie Leach – and her ex-boyfriend recently spoke out about why their relationship ended.

The former Coronation Street actress, 22, split from her ex Reagan Pettman, also 22, last year. At the time of their split, not much was revealed about why they had broken up.

Now, Reagan has spoken out in a new interview and admitted he “hurt” Ellie. So what exactly happened between them? Let’s find out.

Ellie's ex-boyfriend has spoken out about his cheating

What happened with Ellie Leach and her ex-boyfriend?

Reagan opened up to The Sun and admitted to having a drunken snog in a club. According to the publication, Reagan agonised for months before confessing his betrayal to Ellie.

He said: “It sounds cliché but I was really drunk and it all happened at once. I knew what I had done was wrong and instantly regretted it. I want to rebuild the trust again and for her to be back in my life.”

Reagan then referenced claims that Ellie is now dating her Strictly Come Dancing co-star Bobby Brazier – rumours that haven’t been confirmed.

He said: “But if she’s happy with Bobby, then I am happy for her. But I really miss her.”

Reports claim that Ellie and Bobby are dating

Speaking about his betrayal, Reagan said he went on a night out in November 2022.

He said he was “chatting with the girl on the dancefloor and then all of a sudden we kissed”. Reagan admitted: “I can’t remember what she looked like. I didn’t know who she was and I instantly just felt horrible.

I want to rebuild the trust again and for her to be back in my life.

“I couldn’t even remember what I thought or felt at that moment. My friends knew how I felt straightaway so they were like, ‘Let’s just go’.”

He then waited until March to tell Ellie what had happened. Reagan said he thought he would be able to speak to Ellie and they could “work it out”.

Ellie and Reagan dated for five years

However, Ellie decided “the trust had gone” with Reagan admitting: “I think it hurt her more because that was when she left Corrie as well so it was all at once for her.”

Going on to discuss the rumours surrounding Ellie and EastEnders actor Bobby, Reagan said he just wants Ellie to be happy.

He insisted he doesn’t feel “jealous or angry”.

Did Ellie and Reagan reunite at Christmas?

Reagan revealed that he and Ellie reunited with their families at Christmas. He said they spent December 27 all together playing Monopoly.

How long did Ellie and Reagan date and could they get back together?

Ellie and Reagan dated for five years before their split. They met on an acting course at The Manchester College. They went on their first date when they were 16.

Reagan said he offered to take Ellie on a date but she didn’t want any “unnecessary distractions”.

He added that “with healing there might be a time to come back together”. However, he said that is “in the future”.

