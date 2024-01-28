Ellie Leach’s ex-boyfriend admits he wants to ‘rebuild the trust’ with Strictly star amid Bobby Brazier romance rumours

The ex-boyfriend of Ellie Leach, Reagen Pettman, has broken his silence amid rumours the Strictly star is dating her co-star, Bobby Brazier.

Reagen and Ellie broke up in May of last year. Now, the former Corrie star is linked to fellow soap actor Bobby as they travel the country on the Strictly Tour.

Ellie’s ex wants her back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ex-boyfriend of Strictly star Ellie Leach breaks his silence amid Bobby Brazier romance rumours

Back in May of last year, just a few months before Ellie went on Strictly, the 22-year-old split from her boyfriend, Reagen. Their split came after her boyfriend of five years cheated on her on a night out.

Speaking to The Sun, Reagan said: “I hurt her and broke her heart. I’m not proud of it. It sounds cliché but I was really drunk and it all happened at once. I knew what I had done was wrong and instantly regretted it.”

He then continued. “I want to rebuild the trust again and for her to be back in my life. But if she’s happy with Bobby, then I am happy for her. But I really miss her.”

Reagen then revealed that the incident took place in November 2022. However, he didn’t tell Ellie for months.

ED! has contacted Ellie’s reps for comment.

Bobby has been linked with Ellie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Romance rumours intensify

Meanwhile, Ellie and Bobby have been the talk of the tour so far.

The duo have reportedly been on “secret dates” and have even had a cheeky “snog” too.

Now, an onlooker from the Malmaison Hotel in Birmingham claimed they saw Bobby knocking on Ellie’s hotel room door in just his boxers.

“Bobby was in our corridor knocking on Ellie’s door after their late-night bash at the hotel,” they alleged to the Sun.

“Bobby was clearly not shy about nearly being in the buff as we were making our way down to breakfast.”

ED! has contacted Ellie and Bobby’s reps for comment.

Ellie hasn’t been herself recently, according to a source (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ellie ‘not been herself’ amid Bobby romance rumours

The latest reports come amid claims that Ellie hasn’t been herself amid the Bobby romance rumours.

“Ellie is usually really happy go lucky but she’s not been herself recently,” a source told The Sun.

“She’s even stopped chatting to fans who have been desperate to see her, which really isn’t like her,” they then continued.

“Ellie is super private and doesn’t really like people talking about her love life. She’s just keeping her head down and concentrating on the tour for now.”

