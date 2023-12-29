This Morning fans hit out at ‘all time low’ as show airs Hobby Horse World Championships content again

This Morning fans have slammed ITV after the daytime show reached an “all-time low” as they showcased the Hobby Horse Championships.

In today’s episode of This Morning (Friday, December 29) viewers were treated to several flashbacks to stories shown over the past year.

One saw three champions of Hobby Horsing discuss their talent on the famous couch. While telly presenter Dermot O’Leary was keen to know what Hobby Horsing is all about, one of the champions described it as a “sport.”

One of the champions said: “First of all that is a very hard question, as Hobby Horsing can be like your sports. It can be like your work. As well as just a hobby, like an artistic point of view. But like for example for me, it’s riding and training and really pursuing the competitive part of this hobby. We do dressage and showjumping.”

Alison Hammond then interrupted the young champion and called the sport “beautiful” after she saw a video of people on social media taking part.

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment with the episode, as one wrote: “#ThisMorning Just switched on plus one. What on earth is this madness? Grown adults prancing about on kids’ hobby horses. Now I know why I stopped watching this ages ago. Only watched while #JeremyVine @JeremyVineOn5 was on hols.”

A second said: “All I see watching these hobby horse people #ThisMorning.” A third added: “Hobby horse world champions? The world has gone mad #thismorning.” While others completely downright slammed ITV for showing such content: “Hobby Horse world champions, what on earth is this barrel-scraping tosh? #Thismorning.”

“#Thismorning Hobby Horse World Championships is an actual competition?” questioned a sixth viewer. “An all-time low hobby horse madness,” another commented.

This comes after fans begged This Morning bosses to make Hannah Waddingham the new host, after her appearance on the daytime show was also repeated.

Elsewhere, Alison began the show by telling fans she “hoped they had the best Christmas” before asking Dermot if he’d enjoyed the festive season too.

Keeping up with festive spirits, Alison said: “So it’s almost New Year’s,” before Dermot interrupted and said: “Do you know what? I’d love to spend the New Year with you!” However, Alison blushed as she said: “I’d love to. Where would we go? New York?” Dermot then replied: “Maldives.”

