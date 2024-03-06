The Marlow Murder Club cast list: From Downton Abbey’s Samantha Bond to Holby City actress Jo Martin

The Marlow Murder Club lands on our screens this week, and it has a cast full of famous faces. And with Death in Paradise writer Robert Thorogood pulling the strings, you can expect good things.

Like Death in Paradise, the series is full of twists and turns, reminiscent of the events in Saint Marie. This time, it’s retired archaeologist Judith Potts and her unlikely band of pals who turn amateur sleuths to solve a crime.

Think cosy crime drama, along the lines of Whitstable Pearl, The Madame Blanc Mysteries, and Agatha Raisin, but set in beautiful Marlow. Well, if the formula ain’t broke, why fix it?!

So who’s in the cast of The Marlow Murder Club on UKTV’s Drama? There’s a Downton Abbey favourite to a Holby City regular…

Jo Martin as Suzie Harris, Samantha Bond as Judith Potts, Cara Horgan as Becks Starling, and Natalie Dew as DS Tanika Malik in the cast of The Marlow Murder Club (Credit: UKTV/ Ray Burmiston)

Samantha Bond plays Judith Potts in the cast of The Marlow Murder Club

The two-part series stars Downton Abbey’s Samantha Bond in the leading role of Judith Potts. Judith is a retired archaeologist who believes she witnesses a murder. However, the police don’t take her claims seriously.

Judith takes matters into her own hands by enlisting the help of her friends who live near her in Marlow.

Talking about her latest role, Samantha Bond said: “When I saw that Judith Potts was going to be a crossword person and a puzzle person I was immediately bewitched, and I do think that she is my kind of a woman. I think I would really get on with her. We would have fun.”

Samantha, 62, is probably best known for depicting iconic character Miss Moneypenny in the Pierce Brosnan era of James Bond. Downton Abbey fans will know her as Lady Rosamund Painswick in Downton Abbey.

Other notable roles include Auntie Angela in the popular TV sitcom Outnumbered, Maria Rushworth in the BBC mini-series adaptation of Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park, and Julia Simmons in the BBC’s televised adaptation of Agatha Christie’s crime novel A Murder is Announced.

In 2015, Samantha portrayed Frances Barden in Home Fires, before playing Lady Suzanne Atherly in Murdoch Mysteries. More recently, Samantha portrayed ill-fated Susan in Channel 5 thriller The Inheritance.

Her countless film roles include The Queen opposite David Walliams in The Queen and I, Jill Wolfenden in Consenting Adults, and Red Riding Hood in Red Riding Hood: After Ever After.

Samantha Bond as Judith Potts in the cast of The Marlow Murder Club (Credit: UKTV / Robbie Gray)

The Marlow Murder Club cast: Jo Martin plays Suzie Harris

Jo Martin stars as Suzie Harris in the cast of The Marlow Murder Club. Suzie is a dog walker, but petting dogs isn’t the only bonus of her job – she’s also able to collect secrets without suspicion in Marlow!

With her own connection to the murders, Suzie is evidently determined to help Judith and she isn’t afraid of breaking any rules.

Jo Martin is well known for her role as Holby City neurosurgeon Max McGerry. She played the role from 2019 to 2021.

London-born Jo really made a name for herself when she starred as Natalie Crouch in family sitcom The Crouches on BBC1 One, between 2003 and 2005.

Other notable roles have included Zoe in Top Boy, Gillian in Together, Hannah in The Long Song, Grace Taylor in Silent Witness, and even Pam in Fleabag.

More recently, Jo played Debbie in Liar. Other roles include Rakesha Lorde in Death in Paradise, and Ruth Clayton in Doctor Who. Back to Life viewers will know her as therapist Janice.

Jo Martin stars as Suzie Harris (Credit: UKTV / Robbie Gray)

The Marlow Murder Club cast: Cara Horgan plays Becks Starling

English actress Cara Horgan, 40, portrays Becks Starling in the cast of The Marlow Murder Club. Slowly losing her own individuality to play the ‘perfect’ Vicar’s wife, Becks begins to realise that her position at the epicentre of the community refines her skills as a sleuth.

The actress has been on our screens ever since 2004, but is perhaps best known for playing Zelda in the 2022 series The Sandman. Other notable roles include Claire Newman in The Rotters’ Club, Eliza Reed in Jane Eyre, Jeanie J. Johnson in West of Liberty, and Rae Savitt in Traitors.

In 2008, Cara played Hedda in the play of the same name – described as the “female version of Hamlet”. She received glowing reviews for the theatre role.

The actress has also starred in music videos, including the Years & Years‘ single Desire, and the Chemical Brothers’ song I’ll See You There. She’s been in dozens of films, including Disobedience, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, and The Libertine.

Cara has said of her role as Becks: “I admire that she gets on with it. She is a real doer. She has got an immaculate eye for detail and a great memory, which ends up serving her well in The Marlow Murder Club.”

Cara Horgan stars as Becks Starling (Credit: UKTV / Robbie Gray)

Natalie Dew stars as DS Tanika Malik

Actress Natalie Dew, 36, plays DS Tanika Malik in The Marlow Murder Club. Sharp and ambitious, Tanika lives and breathes her job. She is set on catching the killer, whatever the cost…

Natalie started her acting career as a child star. At just 11-years-old, Natalie was cast as Karen in the CBBC comedy-drama, Monster TV in 1999. She later made her feature film debut in Kiss of Life in 2003.

Her performance in Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical earned her a Laurence Olivier Award nomination.

More recently, Natalie starred as lead character Emily Verma in the Gold sitcom Sandylands. She also joined the cast of The Capture in 2022, as Aliza Clarke.

Other notable roles include Alisha Burman in the Hugh Laurie drama Roadkill, Aaliyah Tahir in Netflix’s Bodies, Danielle in Unprecedented, and Lizaveta in The Great.

The actress has said of her role as DS Tanika: “There is a method to Judith and the ladies’ madness and despite Tanika being quite angsty towards them, there is real tenderness and appreciation of other women being brilliant.”

Natalie Dew as DS Tanika Malik in the cast of The Marlow Murder Club (Credit: UKTV / Robbie Gray)

Mark Frost plays Danny Curtis

Actor Mark Frost stars as Danny Curtis, the husband of the murdered woman who runs the rowing centre, Liz.

Mark Frost recently played Martin St Clair in the cast of Sherwood on BBC One, and Dave Adams in Unforgotten series 5. Before that, he portrayed Iain Jarrett in Silent Witness.

Of course, soap fans will recognise Mark Frost right away. Mark played villain Ray Crosby in Coronation Street. Ray Crosby was the sleazy, corrupt businessman who arrived on the cobbles determined to bulldoze Weatherfield to build a luxury hotel. The character is now in prison.

Before the ITV soap, Mark was known for his roles as George Calendar in Hetty Feather, and Tom Carne in Poldark. He played DCI Jim Sullivan in the 2015 episodes One of Our Own, and DS Paul Baxter in 2003’s Fatal Error.

You might also recognise him from being series regular Steve Rawlings in Doctors, or Jeffrey Simpson in The Bill.

Mark Frost as Danny Curtis (Credit: UKTV / Robbie Gray / The Marlow Murder Club)

Daniel Lapaine portrays Elliot Howard

Daniel Lapaine stars as Elliot Howard – the owner of the Marlow auction house.

Australian actor Daniel is probably best known for playing David Van Arkle in the 1994 film Muriel’s Wedding. But he’s been in dozens of films. These include Collusion, Ritual, Double Jeopardy, and Elephant Juice.

Daniel famously played Dave in the Sharon Horgan comedy, Catastrophe. Recently, he starred as Freddie in Queen of Oz, and Donald Maclean in A Spy Among Friends.

Fay Ripley fans will probably know Daniel as her husband!

Daniel Lapaine as Elliot Howard (Credit: UKTV / Robbie Gray / The Marlow Murder Club)

Rita Tushingham plays Mrs Eddingham

Liverpool-born Rita, 81, depicts Mrs. Eddingham. She recently played Chris’ mum June Carson in the cast of The Responder, but has been acting since 1961!

She is best known for her starring roles in films including A Taste of Honey, and The Leather Boys. Rita also starred in Doctor Zhivago, and Smashing Time. In fact, she won multiple awards for her role as Jo in For A Taste of Honey in 1961.

Rita has appeared in countless more films over the years. Her TV performances include Celia Higgins in Bread, Mrs Lamb in In The Flesh, Bella Webb in The Pale Horse, and Nettie Jones in Ridley Road.

Rita Tushingham, seen here as Chris’ mum June in The Responder, pops up in The Marlow Murder Club (Credit: BBC One)

Who else stars in the cast of The Marlow Murder Club on UKTV’s Drama?

Other names joining the line-up include Shadow and Bone star Tijan Sarr, who plays DC Jason Kennedy, and Before We Die‘s Mark Fleishmann, who plays Giles Bishop.

Phil Langhorne (Call the Midwife) stars as DS Brendan Perry, Holli Dempsey (After Life) is DC Alice Hackett, and Juliet Howland (The Wheel of time) portrays Daisy Howard.

Meanwhile, Phillipa Peak (Macbeth) portrays Liz Curtis, Rufus Wright (Assassin’s Creed) is Stefan Dunwoody, and Niall Costigan (Affected) plays Reverend Colin Starling.

Doctor Strange’s Umit Ulgen stars as Iqbal Kassam. Life on Mars’ Ian Barritt plays Mr Eddingham. Dream Hacker’s Molly Hanson stars as young Judith.

The Marlow Murder Club starts on Wednesday, March 6, at 8pm on the Drama channel.

