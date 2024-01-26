Nabil Elouahabi: Trigger Point star proposed to his wife-to-be on the set of ITV thriller!

Actor Nabil Elouahabi wanted a fun and memorable way to propose to his wife-to-be, and he certainly achieved it – on the set of Trigger Point!

Nabil, who plays Hass in the hit bomb disposal drama, found himself in a unique position on his last day on the set of series 2. The time seemed right to pop the question to his partner, and he decided to do it in a way us telly fans could only dream of.

Here’s everything we know about Nabil Elouahabi, his career, and his epic marriage proposal to his soon-to-be wife.

A cheery Nabil Elouahabi at the London photocall for Trigger Point’s second series (Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images)

How old is Trigger Point star Nabil Elouahabi?

Nabil was born on February 6, 1975. At the time of writing, he is 48 years old.

He got his first acting gig in The Bill in 1996, aged 21.

Nabil Elouahabi plays Hass in Trigger Point

British Moroccan actor Nabil returns as Hassan ‘Hass’ Rahim in the cast of Trigger Point series 2. He first played the role in the first series in 2022.

In the latest series, he’s had to step up at work. This follows boss Lana Washington’s decision to step away from active service after the deaths of her brother and friend.

Hass is a member of the police force, a longtime friend of Lana’s and Joel’s (from season one). “Hass was acting up in Lana’s role while she was away, but now he has to give the reins back,” said Nabil ahead of the new series.

Nabil Elhouabi’s character Hass diffuses a bomb in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV1)

Who did Nabil Elouahabi play in EastEnders?

Nabil portrayed Tariq Larousi in the London-set soap from 2003 to 2005. Tariq was introduced alongside the new Ferreira family, the first Asian family on Albert Square. He was a friend of Ronny Ferreira (Ray Panthaki) and the pair were thick as thieves.

However, writers were forced to rework whole storylines when the actor playing Ferreira family patriarch Dan (Dalip Tahil) was deported from the UK. A very drawn-out kidney transplant storyline took the place of the intended Ferreira plot.

It was good news for Nabil, though, as Tariq took a more central role when he revealed he was Ronny’s secret-half brother who fortunately possessed a kidney match. It was mildly uncomfortable that – prior to the storyline change – Tariq had knowingly been dating his half-sister Kareena (Pooja Shah).

The Ferreira family were subsequently axed in 2004. Nabil made his last appearance on EastEnders in March 2005.

What else has Nabil Elouahabi been in?

Nabil first hit the big time when he appeared in sitcom Only Fools and Horses‘ 2002 Christmas special. Nabil portrayed Rashid Mahmoon, a man Del (David Jason) and Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) found in the back of Denzil’s lorry who they assumed was an illegal immigrant. They rechristened him ‘Gary’, unaware that he was a warehouse worker simply loading the lorry. The pair were later arrested for kidnap.

After his role in EastEnders, Nabil’s next played convicted terrorist Ramzi Yousef in the Emmy-winning The Path to 9/11 (2006). While it was critically-acclaimed, the series was so controversial that it never aired again in the US.

Nabil joined forces with HBO in 2008 mini-series Generation Kill. Based on Evan Wright’s book, it explored the reporter’s experiences of the 2003 Iraq War.

Nabil Elouahabi career

He starred in the second series of BAFTA-winning drama Top Boy in 2013, playing Mr Mustapha, the father of drug dealer Gem.

Nabil returned to HBO for 2016’s The Night Of, which was based on the BBC One drama Criminal Justice. He played taxi driver Yusuf on the series. Roles in Deep State (2018) and His Dark Materials (2019) followed, before Nabil starred alongside Michelle Keegan in Our Girl (2020). Nabil played Rabee – an apparently friendly Afghan soldier who is later revealed to be a tyrannical warlord.

In 2021, Nabil starred alongside Gemma Whelan as Younes Mehenni in police corruption drama The Tower. He followed this up with a small role in Vera in 2022. Last year, Nabil starred as Rashid Gulam in season five of Unforgotten, alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan. He was also intelligence operative Joseph in rookie cop drama Blue Lights.

Nabil Elouahabi and his Trigger Point co-stars Maanuv Thiera, Vicky McClure, Eric Shango and Natalie Simpson, looking happier than they do in the series (Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images)

Does Nabil Elouahabi have a wife?

Nabil now has a fiancée, although they are not yet married. Romantic Nabil proposed to his wife-to-be in the way all of us telly-lovers dream of – on the actual set of Trigger Point, during a scene.

He explained: “It was my last day of filming, and the very last scene I was involved with was a big wedding scene. I was talking to Julian Ovenden, who plays John Francis, and saying I really wanted to propose to her in a very memorable and fun way and then the idea came up, and I thought, “Hang on a minute!””

It was a wonderful joyous feeling, the cast were all so sweet about it and I will always be grateful for that moment.

The cast and crew of Trigger Point were all in on the ruse. Nabil’s partner arrived on set under the assumption that she would play an extra in the wedding scene. Once the cameras started rolling, Nabil made a speech and popped the question.

The reaction? Nabil revealed: “She was stunned and said yes! It was a wonderful joyous feeling, the cast were all so sweet about it and I will always be grateful for that moment.”

They also ended up with a television-quality video of their special moment. Nabil says the wedding will be in Morocco, where his family are from, but any of the Trigger Point cast are welcome to come.

What is the discolouration on Nabil Elouahabi’s face around his eyes? Does he have vitiligo?

Nabil Elouahabi has not spoken publicly about his face, so we don’t know for sure.

It could be vitiligo. Sufferers of Vitiligo will know that it’s a chronic condition where pigment is lost from the skin – commonly on the face. Celebrities living with vitiligo include Graham Norton and Yvette Fielding.

Nabil Elouahabi played grieving dad Younes Mehennii in The Tower series 1 (Credit: ITV1)

Does Trigger Point star Nabil Elouahabi have Instagram?

Nabil has a verified Instagram account. His handle is @actornabil.

Nabil often uses Instagram for promotion of his TV shows, thought-provoking quotes about politics, and pictures with friends and co-stars.

There’s no pictures of his fiancée as the time of writing, however.

Trigger Point series 2 starts on Sunday, January 28, 2024 on ITV1 at 9pm. The full series will be available to stream on ITVX from the same time.

