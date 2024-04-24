This Morning star Josie Gibson apparently chose to prioritise her family over her “dream” role on the show. It came after the star endured a stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Bristolian beauty Josie supposedly realised the difficulties of taking on a more full on role on This Morning. She realised this after spending time away from her son Reggie, reports claim.

Despite this, the single mum-of-one was apparently still “disappointed” that she was pipped to the post by Cat Deeley.

TV favourite Josie Gibson missed out on her dream This Morning role (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Josie on This Morning

Josie was said to be “gutted” over Cat taking Holly Willoughby’s spot on the coveted This Morning sofa. Although, it now seems the TV favourite has come to terms with missing out on the role.

In fact, according to a source, she has come to realise she has chosen the right path. Josie was previously said to have had hopes to be the “new Holly,” but her ambitions were extinguished when Cat took over Holly’s role back in March.

Now, a source has claimed to New! magazine that Josie realised it was the right thing to prioritise her family, rather than taking on a full-time This Morning gig.

Josie was upset that she didn’t get the This Morning job.

They claimed: “Josie was upset that she didn’t get the This Morning job – it was her dream role – but it also made her evaluate where her priorities lie and what’s important in life.”

They also explained that Josie’s commute between her home in Bath and a full-time role in London would have been too much of an impact on her son’s life.

The source went on to explain that Josie’s stint away from Reggie whilst starring on I’m A Celeb really put things into perspective and highlighted that she has chosen the correct path – even if it directed her away from her “dream” position.

They continued: “Josie had to make a decision between putting in the time and effort that goes into being a main presenter, or putting her family first.

“Ultimately, she chose family, and it’s time with Reggie she would never get back.”

ED! has contacted reps for Josie for comment.

Josie starred on I’m A Celeb in 2023 (Credit: YouTube)

Josie Gibson on Iceland adverts

It seems that Josie is now more than happy with her position on the ITV programme. She recently told OK!: “On This Morning, I’ve got my dream gig and I do a bit of everything.

“I do a bit in the studio, I can go on the road, do a competition. I’m an all-rounder I think. I love being able to do everything so, between us, I think I’ve got the best gig.”

Elsewhere, Josie is making moves in her telly career. No doubt, she is bound to become even more of a household name.

The star just landed two new campaigns that will see her face allover the TV.

Josie will be appearing on popular supermarket Iceland’s adverts, as well as fronting a campaign with Yoplait that promotes the benefits of the “calcium and vitamin D-rich” kids’ yoghurts.

Josie recently gushed over her This Morning role (Credit: Cover Images)

Speaking about her new gig with Iceland, Josie said: “I remember shopping in Iceland when I was a little girl so it feels incredibly surreal to be working with them as the face of the brand.

“I love that Iceland is a great British business always doing the right thing for shoppers. I admire and support their commitment to bringing the best-value products and deals to its customers.”

She added: “Shooting the ad and meeting the team was so much fun and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

