I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage backed to win by viewers

I’m A Celebrity fans have heaped praise on Nigel Farage after he took part in his first Bushtucker Trial during Sunday’s (November 19) launch episode.

The former politician, 59, will reportedly earn a whooping £1.5 million for his appearance on the ITV series.

The controversial GB News star is known for his right-wing views. But while some fans were less than happy about his inclusion in the line-up, others predicted that Nigel would be crowned King of the Jungle.

Yes, really!

Fans think Nigel Farage will be the winner of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splash News)

Arise, King Nigel?

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “I want Nigel Farage to win already.”

Another added: “There’s absolutely no chance of me boycotting I’m a Celebrity because of Nigel Farage. I’d happily boycott it for that daft YouTuber though. I want Nigel Farage to win it! A great guy with even greater intentions.”

“Never watched it before, only watching to see what happens with Nigel, on the same page,” agreed another fan. “I don’t usually watch #ImACelebrity but I will because Nigel is in it! Nigel for the win!!” said a third viewer. “@Nigel_Farage is 100% making me watch @imacelebrity @GBNEWS hope your boy wins!” wrote a fourth.

Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson and Nella Rose arrive in the Outback on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITVX)

Nigel, Josie and Nella competed to win tokens for their campmates

The surprisingly news comes after Nigel was burned by Josie Gibson with a “can’t be worse than Brexit” dig.

Last night, the makers of I’m A Celebrity not only treated fans with an extra-long episode but dropped Nigel, Josie and Nella in the Australian Outback for their first Bushtucker Trial.

And two out of the three of them proved so, err, popular with viewers that they’re set to do the trial tonight, too!

Nella and Nigel are set to face the first eating challenge of the competition tonight.

I’m A Celebrity continues Monday November 20 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Nigel Farage in profile – meet this year’s most controversial campmate

So are you excited to watch Nigel Farage on I’m A Celebrity? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.