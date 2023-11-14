Britney Spears to turn I’m A Celebrity toxic with surprise appearance? Bookies offerings good odds

Jamie Lynn Spears’ short I’m A Celebrity introduction baffled fans on (Monday, November 13), after ITV confirmed she’s doing the show as the full line-up of the 2023 reality series was announced. The US star, 32, will be joined by the likes of Marmite politician Nigel Farage, JLS singer Marvin Humes and EastEnders actress Danielle Harold.

Britney Spears to turn the jungle toxic?

Bookies have also predicted that Jamie’s sister Britney Spears may make a surprise appearance on the ITV show. This comes after Britney Spears took an apparent dig at her sister after posting a quote on Instagram. She wrote: “All things truly wicked start from innocence.”

Britney Spears to make surprise appearance on I’m A Celebrity according to bookies (Credit: Splash News)

BoyleSports, a gambling site, responded to requests that stated odds of 12/1 on whether Britney would make a surprise appearance. Their rocky relationship and sister war is thought to have improved.

Jamie’s chances of being crowned Queen of the Jungle aren’t that hot. She has been given 33/1, while her soon-to-be fellow campmate Josie Gibson has received a 3/1.

Bookies hope Jamie Lynn Spears will talk about Britney

Lawrence Lyons, a spokesperson for BoyleSports added that viewers will be “hoping” to see Jamie spilling the tea on Britney. Therefore, ITV will have no choice but to “stoke up a bit of sibling rivalry”.

Meanwhile, fans were amused after her introduction video for the show revealed what she’s best known for. She told the cameras that she’s best known for “being an actress and a singer”. She added that she’s been doing it since she could “basically walk”.

After she played the lead role of Zoey Brooks in Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, the actress went on to feature in Netflix’s romantic drama series Sweet Magnolias.

Jamie Lyn Spears baffled fans with her introduction video (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans react to Jamie Lynn Spears

But fans were quick to point out that she is Britney Spears’s sister’s first, as one fan wrote: “Be serious Jamie Lynn, you are best known for being Britney Spears’s sister.”

Another added: “‘Jamie Lynn Spears, haha a singer??? Give me a break,” while a third agreed: “Jamie-Lynn Spears is hilarious for saying actress and singer… I love the delulu of it.”

Since 2021 Jamie and Britney have been involved in a highly-publicised feud the two are now estranged, as Britney accused her sister of playing an active role in her conservatorship.

However, Jamie has previously denied the allegations.

