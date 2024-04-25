Eastenders actor Bobby Brazier is branching out from his role as Freddie Slater with a role in an upcoming crime thriller.

The 20-year-old is the son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody and has starred on EastEnders since 2022. The role of Freddie Slater was his first venture into acting.

But Bobby appears determined to show his skills in a more challenging project.

Bobby Brazier has landed a new starring role. (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier in crime drama Curfew

In a casting announcement released by streaming company Paramount+, Bobby has been announced as one of the new stars in their upcoming crime thriller.

The six-part miniseries is called Curfew. It’s an adaption of author Jayne Cowie’s novel After Dark. The show tells the story of a world run by ‘The Women’s Safety Act’. As a result, men are tracked and confined to their homes after dark.

But after a woman is found murdered, a police officer named Pamela Green seeks to discover the truth. She believes a man must be responsible. But, in a world where men are bound by the curfew system, if she proves a man committed this murder she could bring The Women’s Safety Act crashing down.

Bobby has been cast in the role of James. The casting announcement describes James as a “vocal schoolboy advocating for the abolishment of the curfew”.

The young actor joins the project alongside another EastEnders alum – Anita Dobson. Anita has been cast as Janet, who “runs a ‘motherhouse’, a refuge-style home for women who don’t want to cohabit with men”.

Other big names announced include fellow EastEnders stars Lucy Benjamin and Larry Lamb. The four actors join a star-studded cast, consisting of Tommy McDonnell, Adam Korson, Amy Louise Pemberton, Imogen Sandhu, James Craven, Selorm Adonu and newcomer Raphael D’Alterio.

Bobby was a runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier to ‘become singer’

Alongside his acting pursuits, it was also claimed last month that Bobby is eager to dip his toes into the music world.

A source told OK!: “Bobby’s big love is singing, he wants to be a star singer on a global level, and some major music execs think he could do it.

“He wants to be the next Harry Styles, to really be taken seriously as a proper artist. Now the world’s his oyster, he may keep up the acting but singing really is his passion.”

Of course, late last year, Bobby was named as the runner-up in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing.

