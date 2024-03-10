Celebrity Big Brother: Fans ‘obsessed’ with Louis Walsh’s reaction to Gary Goldsmith’s eviction

Celebrity Big Brother tonight (Sunday, March 10) saw the behaviour of Louis Walsh come under scrutiny from fans.

Gary Goldsmith was evicted on Friday (March 8) – and Louis didn’t hold back on how it made him feel.

Louis was gossiping again (Credit: ITV)

What did Louis Walsh do on Celebrity Big Brother tonight?

Tonight’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother saw the aftermath of Gary’s eviction, which happened on Friday night (March 8).

The 58-year-old, who is Princess Kate‘s uncle, became the first celebrity to be evicted from the house in this series.

Louis certainly didn’t wait long to let his true feelings about Gary’s eviction be known. As Gary was saying his goodbyes, Louis quietly said it was the “right decision” that he had gone. He then asked Sharon Obsourne if she was “happy” with the result, to which she said she was. He was quick to agree.

Once Gary was gone, Louis stated very loudly that the “right” person had gone.

During a conversation with Levi Roots, he then confessed that he’d been “hamming” up his shocked reaction to Gary’s exit.

Louis was happy Lauren stayed (Credit: ITV)

Louis and Sharon gossip

Later on that night, Louis and Sharon had yet another gossip.

This time, the subject of their discussion was former US President, Donald Trump.

Louis made his feelings about the 77-year-old pretty clear, claiming that he is “allergic” to him.

“He’s a complete fraud,” he then said, before describing him as an “egomaniac”.

Later in the show, Louis went for a nap mid-shopping task.

Louis’ behaviour was branded ‘evil’ (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother fans in stitches over Louis Walsh behaviour

Fans of the show were quick to take to Twitter to react to Louis’ behaviour, with many branding it “hilarious”.

“Louis is so evil I love him hahahaha,” one fan tweeted.

“Louis Walsh is such a s*** stirrer. Asking Sharon Osbourne if she’s happy and saying it’s the right decision that Gary Goldsmith was evicted,” another said.

“I’m actually a bit obsessed with how evil evil Louis is,” a third wrote. “Louis is just so savage,” another tweeted.

However, some viewers weren’t as impressed with his behaviour.

“We all wanted Gary to go but Louis attitude is terrible,” one fan tweeted. “Louis Walsh is one gossipy little b****,” another said.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow night (Monday, March 11) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

