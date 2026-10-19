Ant and Dec star in chaotic new trailer for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2026

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has unleashed its first glimpse of the 2026 series, with Ant and Dec getting into the festive spirit in a chaotic new trailer.

ITV has released the minute-long teaser ahead of the jungle show’s return, but anyone hoping to spot this year’s campmates will have to wait a little longer.

Instead, the presenters take charge of a Christmas choir, with the singers soon discovering that this is no ordinary carol concert.

I’m A Celebrity 2026’s very festive trailer has just landed (Credit: IV)

With names such as Wayne Rooney already being linked to I’m a Celebrity‘s line-up, fans might have hoped the first trailer would offer a clue about who is heading Down Under.

There’s no such luck. The teaser instead serves up a taste of the stomach-churning challenges awaiting the celebrities, with the Bushtucker Trials taking centre stage.

*Scroll down to see the trailer*

ITV drops festive I’m A Celebrity 2026 trailer

Seven singers in Christmas jumpers kick off the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2026 teaser with a jungle-themed take on The 12 Days of Christmas.

Forget the usual festive gifts, though. This version replaces them with some of the revolting treats that have become synonymous with the ITV reality show.

The choir sings about 12 tubs of offal, eight vomit fruit smoothies and two tonnes of mud. And the performers don’t escape unscathed, as the messy lyrics quickly become a reality and they get drenched during the song.

Ant and Dec are on hand to conduct the spectacle, before delivering their own rather enthusiastic reviews of the festive performance.

Ant declares: “That’s really got me into the spirit.”

Dec then chimes in: “Isn’t it just the most wonderful time of the year?”

Ant and Dec conduct a choir as offal drops onto their heads (Credit: ITV)

The broadcaster opted for a festive theme in last year’s teaser, too, and has brought Christmas chaos back for the new series.

As for the celebrities themselves, ITV is keeping its cards close to its chest. The trailer promises a new batch of famous faces, but doesn’t reveal a single name. Talk about a tease!

I’m A Celebrity 2026’s rumoured line-up

Although the trailer keeps the potential campmates under wraps, speculation about who could be taking part has been building for months.

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to join the series, according to sources. His wife Coleen appeared on the show two years ago, finishing runner-up in its 24th series.

Bosses are said to believe Wayne could prove just as popular with viewers.

Another name doing the rounds is Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova have also been tipped for a place in camp, while singer Jesy Nelson is another rumoured contender.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the campmate line-up (Credit: ITV)

When does I’m a Celebrity 2026 return?

ITV has confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will be back in November, but hasn’t yet announced the exact launch date.

The series traditionally begins around the middle of the month, making Sunday November 15, 2026, a possible date for this year’s opening episode.

However, the broadcaster’s major football coverage deal could affect the schedule, potentially pushing the launch back by a day.

For now, fans will have to wait for ITV to confirm when the celebrities will enter the jungle. We’ll bring you the latest as soon as the details emerge!

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