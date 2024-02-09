Johnny Carter in EastEnders: What he’s been up to in his time away from Walford

Johnny Carter is back in EastEnders, just in the nick of time by the look of it as far as his mum Linda is concerned.

He’s back after a call for help from his gran, Elaine. But where’s he been and what’s his story?

Johnny’s back in Walford (Credit: BBC)

Who is Johnny Carter?

Johnny is the son of Mick and Linda Carter. He’s got lots of siblings! He has one sister – Nancy – and two brothers – Lee and little Ollie.

He also has half-sisters Frankie Lewis, and little Annie Carter. And Mick and Janine’s new son is Johnny’s half-brother.

That’s quite the pile of presents he has to buy at Christmas!

Johnny’s back for mum Linda (Credit: BBC)

Where has Johnny been?

Johnny has been living in Manchester for the last few years, where he is a lawyer which could come in quite handy if anyone he knows gets arrested for anything. You know, like murder for instance…

Mick was very supportive when Johnny came out (Credit: BBC)

What’s Johnny’s story?

Johnny arrived in Walford with his parents and Lee and Nancy. His first big storyline was when he came out to his parents.

Dad Mick was supportive and loving, but despite Johnny being Linda’s favourite – her ‘sausage’ – his mum struggled to take it all in at first.

But eventually Linda gave Johnny her support, too.

Meeting Gianluca

Johnny fell in love with a man called Gianluca, who he met at a pre-Pride event in Walford. The pair planned a life together and eventually they left Albert Square.

Johnny Carter came back in 2016, this time played by Ted Reilly (Credit: BBC)

Johnny’s return

In 2016, Johnny came back to Walford. He had split from Gianluca and wanted a new start. He got involved in all sorts while he was living on the Square, including a one-night stand with Ben Mitchell.

But all that drama was too much for one Carter, and Johnny left once more, this time moving to Manchester to pursue his dreams of becoming a lawyer.

Sam Strike was the first actor to play Johnny Carter (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Johnny Carter?

Johnny Carter is played by Grantchester and Grace actor Charlie Suff. He’s a newcomer to EastEnders as the role of Johnny has been recast.

But he has already settled in to Albert Square. “I felt totally swept up into the family straight away,” Charlie said.

He added: “I felt so comfortable with everyone. I am loving it.”

Charlie Stuff is the latest actor to take on the role of Johnny Carter (Credit: BBC)

Who else has played Johnny Carter?

When Johnny first came to the Square, he was played by Sam Strike.

Sam’s gone on to appear in films including Leatherface and The Boys in the Boat, as well as TV series Chernobyl and The Sandman.

Ted Reilly took over the role when Johnny returned to Albert Square in 2016. Before joining EastEnders he’d been in Call the Midwife, Casualty, and Law and Order UK.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

