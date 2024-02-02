EastEnders: Linda and Alfie can’t get together after kiss, fans beg soap

Over in the EastEnders fictional world of Walford last night (Thursday, February 1), Linda and Alfie shared an emotional moment with each other.

As Alfie tried to support his friend with her struggles, it wasn’t long before they both kissed.

EastEnders fans have now taken to social media to make it clear that Linda and Alfie should JUST BE FRIENDS.

Linda opened up to Alfie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda and Alfie kissed

This week, Linda got drunk and started implying that she’d done something to someone at Christmas.

Alfie then started panicking as Linda suggested that she wanted to die as a result of whatever she did.

Last night, Alfie sat down with Linda and started asking questions about what Linda meant.

She then made out that she was talking about Mick and his disappearance at Christmas back in 2022.

Alfie then tried to comfort Linda but it wasn’t long before the pair shared a kiss with each other.

Fans don’t want them to get together (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg Linda and Alfie not to develop romance

EastEnders fans are really hoping that nothing further happens between Linda and Alfie. They have a great friendship and should just be friends.

Viewers have now begged the soap to keep their relationship as a platonic one rather than forcing a romance.

One person asked: “How do Linda & Alfie have even less chemistry than Jack & Stacey? So awkward, keep them friends.”

How does Linda & Alfie have even less chemistry than Jack & Stacey? So awkward, keep them friends. #EastEnders — FearsTimesThree (@FearsTimesThree) February 1, 2024

NOOO, we have to deal with Kat & Nish and Jack & Stacey 😡🤮

I can't handle Linda & Alfie as well they only belong as FRIEND'S 😭🙈#EastEnders — ♥Kezza_Lou♥ (@KerryLouiseRoss) February 1, 2024

eastenders let a man and a woman be friends without it going any further challenge: impossible #EastEnders — ravi gulati defender💋 (@ravismanbun) February 1, 2024

Another person said: “NOOO, we have to deal with Kat & Nish and Jack & Stacey. I can’t handle Linda & Alfie as well, they only belong as FRIENDS.”

A third EastEnders fan ended: “EastEnders’ let a man and a woman be friends without it going any further challenge: impossible.”

Will they stay as friends? (Credit: BBC)

Is love in the air for Linda and Alfie?

Next week, Linda avoids Alfie after their kiss but soon apologises to him. With Alfie planning on going away on holiday, he asks Linda to join him.

Linda agrees to join Alfie and packs a suitcase, ready to leave. But, is this just two friends going away on a trip together? Or is it something more?

