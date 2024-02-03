EastEnders spoilers: Johnny Carter returns in new first look pictures

EastEnders has revealed spoilers and pictures for the return of Johnny Carter to the soap. It comes as mum Linda can’t cope following Keanu’s Christmas murder.

With Linda drinking herself into oblivion to forget the events of Christmas Day, Johnny’s return can’t come soon enough. But can he help her?

Johnny’s back to help his mum – but can he? (Credit: BBC)

Johnny Carter back in EastEnders spoilers

These all-new images show Linda‘s in for a shock when Johnny makes a return unexpectedly. He finds her in a drunken mess and helps her up.

However, things are set to get worse when he finds out Dean is back in Walford as well. What will he do with this news? Will Johnny act to avenge his mum? And will that only serve to make matters far worse than before?

What will Johnny do to Dean? (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Johnny Carter now?

EastEnders revealed Johnny was heading back to Walford last year. He will now be played by new actor Charlie Suff, who is the third person to play the role. Sam Strike was the first Johnny, with Ted Reilly being the last actor to star.

Charlie has spoken about his new role: “I’m so delighted to be joining such an iconic programme – EastEnders was always on at my house when I was growing up. Johnny is a complex character who has been through so much, which I can’t wait to explore. I’ve found EastEnders to be the most kind and loving space to work in, and I already feel like one of the family.”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Charlie Suff to the role of Johnny Carter. Although we haven’t seen Johnny on The Square in almost five years, his character remains linked to the show and its most iconic venue, The Queen Vic. Since his short time away, the Carter family dynamics have changed significantly, and it’s safe to say that Johnny will be returning to a very different Walford than the one he left.”

Denise and Linda are both struggling to cope (Credit: BBC)

Christmas in EastEnders

Christmas Day saw Linda Carter kill Keanu Taylor. Although she didn’t mean to do it, she was merely acting to stop him strangling Sharon Watts to death, Linda along with Sharon, Kathy Beale, Stacey Slater, Denise Fox and Suki Panesar decided to cover up the crime.

Nish Panesar was also lying unconscious in The Vic after he had tried to attack Suki and Denise had hit him over the head with a bottle. The women – who have become known as The Six – framed Keanu for Nish’s attack. They made out he had fled and disappeared and buried his body under the cafe floor.

Linda has been drinking herself into oblivion as she struggles to cope. Meanwhile, Denise is now hallucinating Keanu. This comes after she dropped her ‘D’ necklace in the grave when she was pushed in during a fight with Stacey. The necklace was buried with Keanu, meaning Denise’s neck is well and truly on the line if he is ever found.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

