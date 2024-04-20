Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria arrested for punching Leyla!

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed Victoria Sugden lashing out when her relationship woes get too much – and Leyla’s in the firing line!

Read on for the lowdown on everything that happens in Emmerdale spoilers.

Jacob and Victoria have broken up (Credit: ITV)

Heartbreak!

As the new week begins, Jacob is still heartbroken after being dumped by Victoria. And his ex is struggling after being sacked by Jai. She’s also having a hard time with the break-up and we get the sense she didn’t really want to end things at all. In fact, it’s pretty clear she was lying when she said she didn’t love him.

Moira tries to buoy her up and encourages Victoria to look for another job and make a new start. But it’s clear Jacob’s not feeling the same way. The future doctor is struggling to hide his pain and it’s obvious he’s not ready to move on.

In fact, Jacob even announces to his shocked mum, Leyla, that he wants to take a break from his medical studies for a while.

Secretly, Jacob’s hoping that if he doesn’t have uni getting in the way, he might be able to rekindle things with Victoria.

But Leyla’s really not impressed!

Leyla and Victoria aren’t friends at the best of times (Credit: ITV)

Fight!

With emotions running high, Leyla tries to convince Jacob to stick with his studies. And she knows who she thinks is to blame for Jacob wanting to quit – Victoria!

Later, after a lunch out with Wendy, Victoria crosses paths with a fuming Leyla, and it’s not long before the women are exchanging some harsh words.

With things getting on top of her, Victoria punches Leyla! Oops!

PC Swirling’s on the case and he arrests Victoria for the crime.

How will Jacob react when he finds out what’s happened? And where will he place the blame?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!