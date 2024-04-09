Coronation Street spoilers first look comp image: Roy, Gary and Max (Credit: ITV/Comp ED!)
Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Roy sent to prison and Daniel fights to clear his own name

Things are not looking good for Roy or Daniel

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see dark times for Roy Cropper as he’s refused bail and ends up in a prison cell. As Bobby resolves to help him, Daniel comes under suspicion again – and does himself no favours as he tries to prove his innocence.

Meanwhile, Gary and Sarah are concerned about Maria’s video footage and what it could expose. Also, Dee-Dee is under threat, but from who?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Roy goes to prison

Roy Cropper in Coronation Street looks aghast in the dock

Roy appears in court where he is painted as a murderer with a violent past. His previous ‘crimes’ are listed out, including his assault on Gary and the abduction of Wayne Hayes.

Dee-Dee Bailey looks serious in court

It’s soon Dee-Dee’s turn to address the court. She puts forward her case and asks the judge to grant Roy bail.

Handcuffed Roy Cropper is lead away by the guard in Corrie

However, the judge refuses his bail application and orders Roy to be held in custody until his trial. Carla and Nina watch on, devastated at what’s happened to him.

Roy refuses food in prison in Corrie

In prison, Roy refuses his breakfast and won’t leave his cell. How will he cope if he’s found guilty and faces the rest of his life behind bars?

2. Bobby changes his statement

Ds Swain in Coronation Street seriously quizzes Bobby

Bobby tells the police he has suddenly remembered the intruder in Lauren’s flat was wearing a balaclava and a dark coat with a fur-trimmed hood. DS Swain reminds him that perverting the course of justice is a serious offence and if he’s lying he’s looking at a custodial sentence. But is Bobby telling the truth?

3. Daniel under suspicion again

Daniel and Nicky in Corrie smile as they embrace and Deana looks on

When Bobby’s new statement puts Daniel under suspicion over Lauren again, Daniel is stressed. Bethany reads an article online about how Lauren may have been working as an escort. Daniel then has the idea to call old flame, Nicky.

Daniel and Nicky in Corrie smile as they embrace and Deana looks on

He heads off to meet Nicky and also her friend Deana. Do they have any information on missing Lauren?

Bobby and Max in Coronation Street spoilers watch suspiciously

Meanwhile, despite Bethany’s warning to leave Daniel alone, Max follows him. When he recognises Nicky as a sex worker, he takes some pictures on his phone. He tells Bobby it’s clear this means Daniel is hiding something. Has Daniel’s meeting made him look guilty?

4. Gary reassures Sarah

Coronation Street: Gary looks serious as he reassures Sarah on the cobbles

Sarah apologises to Gary for making a drunken pass at him. But she is horrified when he tells her that Maria has a hidden camera and it will have captured the moment. He assures Sarah he’ll delete the footage, but will he get to it in time?

5. Dee-Dee under threat

Dee-Dee looks worried in Coronation Street

Dee-Dee is thinking of giving Joel another chance as she enjoys spending time with him, but in the solicitors’ office she’s distracted by a phone call. It’s clear the call shocks her and leaves her shaken.

Dee-Dee looks worried in Coronation Street

When Joel arrives the phone rings again, but she paints on a smile and pretends everything is fine. However, when Joel steps in to help her with Roy’s bail application he notices she has received some email death threats. Who is after Dee-Dee? And is she in danger?

6. Sam makes friends

Anwen and Sam look happy to be playing chess in Coronation Street

A couple at the bistro bring their daughter Anwen and she sits with Sam for a game of chess. Sam is thrilled to have a new friend and Nick and Leanne are also pleased to see him making friends his own age.

7. A new job for Alya

Alya smiles at Rich in Coronation Street

Adam is out wining and dining another client so Alya steps in to take a meeting for him. Rich, the person he was supposed to be meeting is impressed by Alya and offers her a job. But will Alya accept?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

