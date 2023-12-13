Coronation Street actress Sair Khan has revealed she is pregnant with her first child. She shared the happy news with two bump pictures on social media.

Her Corrie co-stars rushed to congratulate her on her announcement.

Sair is expecting her first child (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Coronation Street star Sair Khan is pregnant

The Alya Nazir actress shared her joyful news on Instagram today (Wednesday December 13). Posting two pictures of her and her partner, Nathan, she admitted a “real mix of emotions” surrounding her announcement.

She also revealed Nathan had had a tough year after a medical diagnosis left him needing surgery.

Sair captioned the snaps: “Hello… It’s been a little while since posting on here which has been a real mix of emotions. With all that is happening in the world it didn’t feel like the right time to share but we also know it’s okay to keep hope and pray for peace whilst acknowledging that we feel blessed and grateful.

“Last year was a challenging time for us both with Nathan’s chondroblastoma surgery on his pelvis. It’s been a long road to recovery and still has many obstacles ahead as we deal with the spread of the tumour to his lungs.”

She continued: “Life can be difficult and there’ll always be challenges to face but there are also important lessons to be learnt and gifts to be cherished.

“We’re so excited for the arrival of Baby Chilton in Spring 2024.”

Corrie co-stars congratulate Sair

Her Coronation Street family were the first to flood her post with comments.

Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow) wrote: “Congratulations,” which was followed by Tanisha Gorey (Asha Alahan) adding: “Woo hoo!! Congratulations.”

Former Michelle Connor actress Kym Marsh said: “Oh this is beautiful news. Sending you both lots of love.”

Jack James Ryan, who played Jacob Hay, echoed her sentiments: “Beautiful news. Huge congratulations to you both.”

And mum-of-one Lucy Fallon, who stars as the returning Bethany Platt, said: “So so so happy for you both gorgeous Sair. Can’t wait for baby besties to unite!”

The Corrie actress started dating Nathan in 2021 (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Who is Coronation Street star Sair Khan’s boyfriend?

Sair was dating former Emmerdale star Simon Lennon until they split in 2019. She then introduced her new man Nathan Chilton in September 2021 in a sweet Instagram post.

The Corrie star had been on some romantic trips across the country at the time – but not given a clue about who with. Until she posted on a date night with Nathan.

And Instagram posts even show how he was there to greet actress Sair at the finish line of Soccer Aid challenge On Yer Bike. It saw Sair and a team of other celebrities race across the country to the finish line in Emmerdale village.

Nathan said he was “beyond proud” of Sair.

Things have been tough for Alya this year (Credit: ITV)

Alya Nazir in Coronation Street

It was a difficult start to the year for Alya in 2023 who found herself the target of two racist attacks.

First of all Alya found there was a bomb in the Speed Daal van. Alya heroically jumped in the vehicle and drove it far away. She got to the canal just as the bomb exploded. Although she survived, she was pretty shaken up.

Then just weeks later at the end of January, Alya dived in front of Maria Connor who was about to stabbed by extremist, Blake. She was rushed to hospital for live-saving surgery after suffering a punctured lung.

She then supported ex Ryan Connor through his acid attack trauma. However, she was forced to take a step back when he revealed he still loved her and she didn’t feel the same.

It looks like 2024 will be full of drama too as Alya is sure to have an exit when Sair goes on maternity leave.

