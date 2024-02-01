Coronation Street: Ed to end his own life, a new fan theory predicts

Recently on Coronation Street, Ed’s family has turned their back on him after a fire broke out at the Builder’s Yard in frightening scenes.

Michael was trapped in the fire, with Dee-Dee later finding out that he knew that the fire had started and had failed to put it out.

A new Corrie fan theory is now concerned that Ed might try to end his own life after seeing his world crumble apart.

The bailiffs came to the Builder’s Yard (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ed’s lost everything

Ed’s gambling addiction has seen his debt increase quite rapidly as he struggles to pay off his bills.

The bailiffs then came up to the house to take away his belongings but Ed made them take from the Builder’s Yard instead.

A few days later, a fire broke out at the yard. Michael ended up getting trapped inside, with Ed rushing to save him.

Michael then started to accuse Ed of starting the fire to claim on the insurance. He then informed Aggie and James of his concerns as Aggie ended her marriage with Ed over the phone.

He even told Ed that he wished he’d died in the fire, soon regretting making this comment.

Dee-Dee later found out that whilst Ed didn’t start the fire, he didn’t do anything to stop it either. He’d know that the yard had caught on fire and had just let it spread.

A fan theory predicts a tragic turn (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Ed to make tragic decision?

With Ed’s debts mounting up, with his family in ruins, and with his workplace having been sent up in flames, a new fan theory fears for Ed’s future.

They can see his gambling story taking an upsetting turn which may result in him ending his own life.

One person wondered: “There were a couple of times when I thought this is going to lead Ed to attempt to end his own life.”

Another fan added: “I thought that was what was going to happen with the fire initially.”

Will Ed go to drastic lengths? (Credit: ITV)

Will Ed attempt to end his own life?

Ed’s truly in a mess right now. He’s keeping secrets from his family and has gotten himself into a right, sticky financial situation.

But, can he solve his problems? Or, will he end up trying to end his own life as things go further downhill?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

