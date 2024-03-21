After a troubling run of royal family news, Queen Camilla was out and about yesterday and provided some welcome light relief.

The royal was on the Isle of Man, representing husband King Charles, as she greeted well-wishers outside Douglas Borough Council. Camilla was there to officially award Douglas city status.

And, after passing on her husband’s apologies for not being able to attend himself, Camilla then let slip a tidbit of information about life behind the palace walls.

Queen Camilla offered some brighter news about the royal family on her engagement this week (Credit: Splash News)

Queen Camilla lightens the mood with some funny royal family news

During her walkabout, Camilla met new mum Rachael Hughes. Rachel gave birth to twins Louis and Oliver 15 weeks ago.

She said that Camilla wandered over to “admire” the twins’ matching blue outfits.

I have a Louis grandson… quite a handful!

Rachael revealed: “She asked their names and said it gets easier when they are two. It was so lovely to see her. She is doing a great job and she looks fabulous.”

Camilla also gave an insight into her life as a grandmother away from the spotlight. She told Rachael: “I have a Louis grandson… quite a handful!”

Prince Louis’ antics at the coronation of King Charles are now infamous (Credit: Splash News)

Camilla’s grandchildren explained

The royal has 10 grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

The Queen Consort is step-grandmother to Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Prince Harry’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

She also has twin grandsons Gus and Louis, who are 14, and granddaughter Eliza, 15, by daughter Laura Lopes. Son Tom Parker Bowles has daughter Lola, 16, and son Freddy, 14.

And, while Camilla does have two grandsons called Louis, looking back at both of their public appearances, there’s only one who seems to be a handful…

Royal family news: Kate’s tough time

It’s been a tough few weeks for the royal family amid the Princess of Wales’ recovery from abdominal surgery.

Kate was filmed at a farm shop over the weekend, with the man who shot the video commenting that she looked to be recovering well.

However, the footage led to more conspiracy theories about Kate and what is actually wrong.

The video followed the Princess of Wales’ admission that she did edit the Mother’s Day picture that was shared to her official Instagram account.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe exclusively told ED!: “What [the palace] won’t want to do is for her to come back too soon. That would be worst case scenario. Once the doctors are absolutely happy and she’s happy, then we’ll start to see her again.

“I think with Kate and all of the fuss over the photograph, I don’t think that will do her any lasting harm because I think her popularity with the public is so high.

“She seems to have come out of it with her explanation and some commentators and journalists say it’s awful but I think most members of the public think well so what. I don’t think that’s done her PR any lasting damage although it was obviously embarrassing.”

Kate is due to return to work after Easter.

