Princess of Wales ‘needs to be left in peace’ as photo editing scandal ‘out of control’

In latest news on the Princess of Wales, reports claim she “needs to be left in peace” amid the royal photo editing scandal.

Kate has made headlines this week. Last Sunday, she sparked much discussion online over a Mother’s Day image. Kate posted a photo of herself and her three children to mark the occasion.

However, after the release of the image, speculation began online that it had been edited. Picture agencies then pulled the image over fears it had been “manipulated”.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales issued an apology over the photo and admitted she had edited it. Now, sources say she’s upset over the immense backlash and speculation online.

Princess of Wales latest

Kate is recovering from her abdominal surgery which she had in January. At that time, Kensington Palace confirmed she would be absent from duties until Easter time.

A new source has claimed that Kate will be back to duties around Easter and is recovering well.

The source told Page Six: “It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery. The rumour mill — particularly on social media — has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter. She just needs to be left in peace.”

It comes as royal fans urged people to leave Kate alone. One person said on X: “I wish that everyone in the world would just leave Kate alone. I pray and hope and send out every positive energy that I can for her greatest health.”

Another wrote: “Can we please just leave Kate alone. We have absolutely no right to know about her health or comment on it.”

Someone else added: “What’s this obsession with Kate Middleton? Leave that woman alone!”

Kate Middleton photo

The Mother’s Day picture showed Kate smiling as her three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, – cuddled up to her. The Prince of Wales took the image.

It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery.

However, shortly after its release, fans began speculating about whether edits had taken place.

Royal fans spotted issues with Kate’s photo including one of her hands looking blurry and Charlotte’s skirt having an unusually straight waist.

Image agencies then decided to pull the photo from circulation. The Associated Press issued a “kill notification,” saying: “At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”

On Monday morning (March 11), Kate shared a statement to Instagram as she admitted she did edit the picture.

She said: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Reports have claimed that Prince William had a 40-minute window to take the photo of his wife and three kids.

According to Sky News, the metadata of the Mother’s Day image showed it had been saved in photo editing software Adobe Photoshop on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Kensington Palace then released the photo around 9am on Sunday (March 10).

