Concern for King Charles’ health as video message released to mark Commonwealth Day: ‘Never seen him look so unwell’

King Charles has sparked fresh health concerns after an image from a new video he filmed to celebrate Commonwealth Day was shared on social media.

Today (March 11) will see Queen Camilla lead the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service. It is due to be shown on BBC One from 2.15pm today.

However, due to his cancer diagnosis, King Charles won’t be in attendance. Prince William will be at the event – held at Westminster Abbey in London – but without his wife, the Princess of Wales. She is recovering from abdominal surgery.

King Charles was seen with Camilla heading to church last month (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles assures ‘I’ll continue to serve to the best of my ability’

ITV royal editor Chris Ship was among those sharing a picture from the video. It will be played in full at the service today.

Sharing the snap, Chris said: “Monday 11 March is Commonwealth Day but both the King and Kate will be missing for the annual service at @wabbey. King Charles has instead recorded a video message to be played to all 56 Commonwealth countries: I will ‘continue to serve you, to the best of my ability’ he says,” said Ship.

The message in full is published on the Commonwealth website. It sees Charles sitting at his desk wearing a navy suit.

King Charles won’t be at the Commonwealth Day service today as he puts his health first (Credit: Splash News)

Part of it reads: “Having recently celebrated my own 75 birthday, it warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my own life – a precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride.

“In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth.

Cancer treatment is rough. Godspeed.

“My belief in our shared endeavours and in the potential of our people remains as sure and strong as it has ever been. I have no doubt that we will continue to support one another across the Commonwealth as, together, we continue this vital journey.”

Monday 11 March is Commonwealth Day but both the King and Kate will be missing for the annual service at @wabbey.

King Charles has instead recorded a video message to be played to all 56 Commonwealth countries:

I will “continue to serve you, to the best of my ability” he says. pic.twitter.com/fhjUQgJdgN — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 11, 2024

King Charles sparks fresh health fears

Royal fans flooded the tweet with replies, with many commenting on how “unwell” King Charles looks.

“He looks so unwell,” said one concerned well-wisher. Another added: “Oh my word I’ve never seen him look this unwell.” A third commented: “He does not look well.” “He looks awful,” said another. “His lips look red and blistered. Poor Charles!” said another.

Others rallied round and sent their best wishes to the King. “Thank you King Charles. Cancer treatment is rough. Godspeed,” said one.

Another added: “For those commenting, cancer treatment is hard on the system… takes a lot out of you when going through treatment. Once the treatment is over and the cancer stopped, he will look much better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Kate’s photo editing apology

The Commonwealth Day service comes as the Princess of Wales was forced to issue an apology over the Mother’s Day photo of Kate and her kids released by Kensington Palace over the weekend.

Kate was seen in the picture with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. However, far from the picture being celebrated as an adorable family photo, several editing “fails” were picked up.

This led to an unprecedented statement from the Princess of Wales. In it, she apologised for “confusion caused”.

Read more: Princess of Wales urged to act over edited Mother’s Day picture: ‘Only way to close it down’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.