Kate Middleton photo scandal has sparked ‘anger’ and has ‘put more pressure on her’

Even more Kate Middleton news has surfaced, with claims that the Princess of Wales’ photo scandal has sparked ‘tension’ and ‘anger’.

Reportedly, the scandal is causing issues behind closed doors and is even sparking ‘anger’ amidst the royal family.

According to a source, ongoing speculation swirling around Princess Catherine and Prince William is causing a ‘real sense of anger’.

A source reportedly told Heat: “There is areal sense of anger and disbelief towards the other people responsible for the picture. In hindsight, it was a terrible decision to pose without her wedding ring.

“It’s only fed the frenzy about what’s ‘really going on behind closed doors’. Kate was more than willing to pose for this photo to try and reassure the public there’s nothing to worry about.

It’s only put way more pressure on her at a time when she and William are already drowning with stress.

Kate Middleton’s photo scandal has been the topic on everybody’s lips (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Princess of Wales edited photo

In January, Kate reportedly underwent abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace later explained that she would therefore be recovering in hospital for ten to fourteen days. They also explained that she wouldn’t be returning to royal duties until after Easter.

During her recovery, the Princess of Wales shared a now controversial Mother’s Day photo to social media on March 10.

The scandal has apparently caused tension between the Prince and Princess of Wales (Credit: Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton apology statement

Kate later took to social media the following morning (March 11) to share an apology statement about her ‘amateur’ editing, after news outlets and social media users pointed out a list of issues with the royal photograph.

She wrote to social media: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Due to the inconsistencies in the image, some news agency even withdrew the photograph and the original Instagram post now comes alongside a warning that states: “The same altered photo was reviewed in another post by fact-checkers.

“There may be small differences. Independent fact-checkers say that the photo or image has been edited in a way that could mislead people, but not because it was shown out of context.”

The confusion and inauthenticity of the image of course triggered countless conspiracy theories and rumours in the media – with many questioning Kate’s whereabouts.

The Princess of Wales has since been spotted at a farm shop, with the video of her outing quickly going viral.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

