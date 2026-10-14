Why is Samson in prison? Everything you need to know about Sam Hall’s future on Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans could soon see Samson Dingle back in the village, as the soap has revealed he’s set to be released from prison in the coming weeks.

But why did Samson end up behind bars in the first place? How long has he been inside, and does his upcoming release mean actor Sam Hall is returning to the ITV soap?

Here’s a reminder of everything that happened the last time Samson appeared on our screens, and why his potential return could spell trouble for the Dingle family…

Samson’s friend Josh caused huge trouble (Credit: ITV)

Why did Samson go to prison in Emmerdale?

Samson’s dark storyline began when he befriended newcomer Josh Cope in 2024.

At first, it seemed like Samson’s new friend was having a positive impact on him. However, Josh’s true intentions soon became clear. It was then revealed he was only in the village to cause chaos.

First, he targeted Amy Wyatt at work. Then turned his attention to her husband, Matty, whom he subjected to horrific transphobic abuse.

It was during an argument with Matty at the Hide that Samson found himself caught up in a shocking turn of events.

As an altercation between Josh and Matty turned into a robbery, Matty happened to be holding a kitchen knife when Josh pushed Samson into him.

Samson then fell into Matty, and Matty was left horrified when he accidentally stabbed Samson as a result.

But while Samson knew the whole ordeal was an accident, he went along with his new friend’s version of events. As Samson backed up Josh’s story that Matty had turned on them with a knife, Matty quickly found himself in huge trouble with the police.

Samson stuck to his story for weeks, despite Matty’s innocence. It was only after pressure from the Dingle family to do the right thing that he finally confessed.

Eventually, Samson was arrested and charged with perverting the course of justice.

Samson was arrested in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

How long has Samson been in prison for?

Samson went to prison in August 2024 after being sentenced to four years behind bars.

However, it has been revealed that Samson is set to be released in the coming weeks, presumably early for good behaviour.

As he headed for prison, Samson shared an emotional moment with his dad, Sam. He said: “I’m really sorry I let you down dad, I’ve been a rubbish son, haven’t I?”

Sam tried to reassure him that wasn’t the case at all. But he also revealed his upset that his son was going to prison… “I just wish you weren’t going away for so long,” he told his son. “If you keep your head down, you could be out in two years for good behaviour.”

Matty had a horrific time in prison (Credit: ITV)

Why is Moira so against Samson coming home?

While Matty was in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, Samson stayed quiet, despite knowing that he could get Matty out of jail.

While Matty was inside, he was terrified that the truth about his being transgender would be revealed to his fellow inmates. Eventually, Amy accidentally revealed the truth during a visit.

Matty then made the shocking decision to ask his cellmate to beat him up. This was so he could spend the remainder of his sentence in the hospital wing, away from the prison heavyweights.

Moira was left fuming with how long it took Samson to come forward and reveal what really happened the day of the stabbing incident, knowing he could have put a stop to Matty’s prison ordeal.

Emmerdale: Is Samson coming back?

Although his return has been mentioned in this week’s Emmerdale, there has been no official confirmation that actor Sam Hall, who plays Samson, is returning to the soap.

For now, fans will have to wait and see whether Samson actually makes his way back to the village.

One thing seems certain, though. If he does return, there’s likely to be plenty of tension under the Dingle roof. Particularly between Sam and Moira, given their very different feelings about Samson’s actions.

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