This Morning star Siân Welby expecting her first baby: ‘I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you’

This Morning star Siân Welby has confirmed she’s expecting her first baby with fiancé Jake Beckett.

The TV presenter, who made her debut on the ITV show earlier this year, revealed the happy news live on Capital Breakfast on Wednesday morning (February 28).

And it turns out the Nottingham star Siân “had no idea” how she managed to keep her baby news a secret for “so long”.

The TV star is expecting her first baby (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Siân Welby pregnant with first baby

Speaking to radio co-hosts Roman Kemp and Chris Stark, Siân said: “I’ve got a bit of an announcement for you! I’m pregnant!”

Reacting to the news, Roman’s mouth dropped as he said: “Oh my god! Oh mate I’m so happy for you and Jake as well.” Chris then quipped: “Is this real? It is the most exciting news ever!”

I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you for so long.

Siân then added: “I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you for so long. The lies, the deceit, the mocktails! I couldn’t wait to tell you.

“This is a whole new journey for me and I want to take you all on it with me, and don’t worry I’m not going anywhere! This is going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S I A N W E L B Y (@sianwelby)

Siân Welby congratulated by showbiz pals

Siân later shared the news on her Instagram account posting a sweet collage of sweet snaps with Jake – who works at Heart Breakfast as a creative producer. She captioned the post: “We have some news…” And Sian’s showbiz pals were quick to send their congratulations to the couple.

Amanda Holden penned: “Soooo happy it’s finally out there!!! So happy for you both.” Ashley Roberts also gushed: “Yaaaaay!!! So happy for you two! @sianwelby @jakebeckett92.”

The TV star and Dermot hosted together earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Siân ‘snubbed’ from This Morning role?

Siân’s happy news comes after she missed out on the coveted This Morning hosting gig. The TV star previously hosted a slew of shows earlier this year, alongside Dermot O’Leary.

However, bosses have recruited Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard. Cat and Ben’s first appearance as a permanent presenting duo will be on March 11, meaning viewers don’t have much time to wait.

Ben gushed about his This Morning role recently, announcing: “This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It’s an honour to be trusted with the reigns, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.”

