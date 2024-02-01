Amanda Abbington unveils new tattoo as she makes social media return following Giovanni Pernice drama

Strictly star Amanda Abbington returned to social media this week following the fallout from the Giovanni Pernice drama that’s surrounded her in 2024 so far.

Taking to her story, Amanda revealed that she’d had some new ink…

Amanda has a new tat (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly star Amanda Abbington shows off new tattoo

In a story shared with her 137k followers, Amanda revealed her new tattoo yesterday (Monday, January 31).

Amanda’s new tattoo is the words “52 Blue”. However, she hasn’t elaborated any further on what it means.

Amanda’s tattoo was snapped and posted by the tattoo parlour she went to. “Little one for a lovely client,” they captioned the post. They also added an emoji of a blue whale.

Amanda then reshared the story on her own, along with two praying emojis and a love heart emoji.

Giovanni was on The One Show recently (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Giovanni’s four-word response amid Amanda Abbington claims

Meanwhile, in the other camp, Giovanni broke his silence on Amanda’s claims in an interview on The One Show.

“I’m definitely a perfectionist,” Giovanni told Ronan Keating and Alex Jones.

“Like everybody else, I like to win. But for me, it’s more about bringing the best out of partners, especially if I see that there is talent there. I want to do my job properly,” he then said.

“I think everybody else really, if you’re a presenter etc. – you train all your life to be the best. When you’re on Strictly, you’ve only got one week – you’ve got four days to create a new dance.

“You have to try to teach the technique, all the interviews to do. It’s a tough job,” he then added.

Jonathan shared a cryptic message (Credit: ITV)

Amanda’s partner makes cryptic dig

Elsewhere, Amanda’s partner, Jonathan Goodwin, shared a cryptic message on Instagram amid the ongoing Giovanni drama.

The 43-year-old shared a video of a Taylor Swift video on his story, in which the pop star discusses how women are expected to “absorb male behaviour silently”.

“The most rage-provoking of being a female is the gaslighting that happens when you know for centuries we’ve just been expected to absorb male behaviour silently right?” Taylor says.

“Silent absorption of whatever any guy decides to do and often times when in our enlightened state and our emboldened state we now respond to bad male behaviour, or somebody just doing something that was out of line and we respond, that response is treated like the offence itself,” she then adds.

Jonathan simply captioned the post with “This…”.

