Oti Mabuse begs fans for help as she shares motherhood struggles: ‘I should be beaming’

Oti Mabuse has opened up about being a first-time mum to her baby in a candid confession to fans.

TV favourite Oti welcomed her first baby, a girl, with her husband Marius Lepure back in December. Since then, Oti has been open about struggling with the ups-and-downs of motherhood.

And last week, she took to her Instagram to issue a plea to fans – revealing she is dealing with “mummy paranoia” and sleep deprivation.

Oti Mabuse shares honest baby and motherhood update

On Easter Sunday (March 31) Oti uploaded a slew of selfies to her Instagram where she dubbed herself a “tired mum.” In the caption, she issued a plea to her loyal legion of fans as she attempts to navigate motherhood.

This is the face of a mum who should be beaming

She wrote: “Ok mummies I have a few questions – would love any suggestions/advice. This is the face of a mum who should be beaming but I think I’m even more tired. Baby is sleeping so brilliantly every night this week 9pm to 9am (what an angel) but I’m not… because…”

Oti Mabuse ‘constantly waking up to check if baby is still breathing’

The Dancing on Ice judge then went on to list why she has been suffering from disturbed sleep and nights. She explained: “1. I still have to pump every 2-4 hours at night if I don’t I will explode. 2. I’m worried if I don’t pump at night as she’s asleep long hours now without a feed my supply will be less.

I’m constantly waking up to check if she’s still breathing

“3. All that sleep makes me even more worried because SIDS stays in the back of my mind, on a daily so I’m constantly waking up to check if she’s still breathing.”

Oti finished off her candid post by writing: “So how do I enjoy getting sleep again but not lose my supply and learn to control my mummy paranoia? Oh yes, happy Easter.”

Oti fans rally round

Fans of the former Strictly star Oti were quick to send their support and advice to the dancer. In the comments section, one person said: “Early motherhood is so challenging. This too shall pass. You are doing an amazing job, Mama.”

Don’t beat yourself up

Someone else added: “First thing is, well done Mummy! You are doing brilliantly! The fact that you are successfully breastfeeding with an established supply and she’s sleeping through! Bingo bango! You are smashin’ it!”

A third penned: “You are doing fine! It’s hard being a mum and in demand. Don’t beat yourself up x just relax and breathe and let your body do the rest.”

