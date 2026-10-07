Katie Price’s estranged husband Lee Andrews confirmed he is out of prison with a series of social media updates.

The Daily Mail reports his Instagram account became active on Tuesday, where Lee, 43, shared a shirtless sauna image featuring his father, Peter.

In a follow-up post, he shared a video of himself showing off his shaved head.

Confirming he was out of prison, he said: “I had to shave it, obviously, I’m freshly out of jail in the most notorious prison in Dubai. And god, don’t go against the system, guys. They will bury you!”

He had reportedly been held at Dubai’s Al-Awir jail twice this year.

Lee has said he is out of prison (Credit: Instagram)

Lee Andrews returns to Instagram and Cameo

Lee’s Instagram Story showed the sauna image alongside Kings of Leon’s Use Somebody.

Earlier that day, he shared Halsey’s track Without Me. The Daily Mail described that song choice as an apparent swipe at Katie.

Lee has not publicly explained either choice.

His Instagram biography also stopped identifying him as Katie’s husband. It now describes him as Britain’s Bad Boy.

His Cameo profile, which was first launched in June, has also been reactivated. The page now offers personal videos for £40.73 and business messages for £739.89.

When it launched, personal clips cost £41.74. The reactivated profile also carries a banner highlighting Lee’s return.

Lee shaved his head in prison (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price separated from Lee after eight months

Katie, 48, and Lee separated in early September after eight months of marriage.

She spoke about the split during Good Morning Britain last month. Katie told hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls: “I feel embarrassed because I feel he scammed my heart.”

She stressed that she was not accusing Lee of taking money from her. Instead, she alleged he had “fabricated a person that doesn’t exist”.

Katie said Lee had claimed he held $50 million in cryptocurrency. However, she alleged that she later found only $3.

She further claimed a ring described as worth £72,000 received a £5,000 valuation. Lee disputed Katie’s description of his finances in a voice note played during the programme.

Lee Andrews backed divorce in prison message

The recording had been sent while Lee was still in prison. He said: “Divorce is for the best.”

Lee described his detention as civil jail and denied being convicted of any crimes.

He claimed he had funds, arguing Katie had highlighted the wrong amount in the wrong wallet. He also said personal finances should remain between spouses.

Although he supported divorce, Lee said he loved Katie and always would.

Katie said listening to his message was exhausting. She still loved the man she met, but questioned who he really was.

Read more: Katie Price and Lee Andrews drama continues as he ‘refuses’ to divorce her: ‘He’ll never let her leave until she gives him what he wants’

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