Katie Price ‘set on marrying JJ Slater but worried about her exes’: ‘She thinks her exes will stage an intervention’

Katie Price is reportedly set on marrying her new boyfriend JJ Slater – but has one worry.

The mum-of-five recently confirmed her new romance on social media after rumours swirled about herself and JJ becoming an item.

Now, it seems Katie might already be thinking about wedding bells! A report has claimed that Katie would “absolutely say yes” if JJ – whose real name is John Joe – were to propose.

Katie has found love with JJ Slater (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price and JJ Slater relationship

A source has told OK!: “She absolutely will marry JJ and if he proposes in the next few weeks, she will absolutely say yes. But she’s worried about her exes because they are talking.

“She thinks her exes will stage an intervention to stop her getting married and to stop her being happy. But I don’t think she will let her exes ruin her wedding day.”

Before her relationship with JJ, Katie was on and off with her ex-fiancé Carl Woods.

Katie branded JJ a “true gentleman” (Credit: Shutterstock)

Katie Price husbands

She has previously married three times. She married singer Peter Andre in 2005 after falling for each other in the I’m A Celebrity jungle. They share two children together – Junior, 18, and Princess, 16.

In 2010, Katie married Alex Reid but they split in 2012.

She then married ex Kieran Hayler in 2013 and they share two children – Jett, 10, and Bunny, nine.

Katie was linked to Married at First Sight UK star JJ earlier this year. A source said in January: “They’ve met a few times and are texting each other constantly. She’s really into him – this is the first man she’s actually been interested in since Carl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

In February, Katie and JJ confirmed their romance by sharing a cosy selfie to Instagram. Katie branded him a “true gentleman” in the post.

She gushed: “They say things happen for a reason, the unexpected happened. Fate. Ticks every box. @johnjoeslater you have proved to me you are a real gentleman and completely except me for me.”

Meanwhile, JJ commented: “Fate… thank you so much for being you.”

Awwww!

