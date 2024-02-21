James Jordan ‘drained’ as daughter Ella taken to hospital for more tests during ‘very traumatic’ day

James Jordan has recalled his “truly horrible day” after he had to dash his daughter to A&E again.

Strictly dancer James and wife Ola welcomed their only child Ella in 2020 – 17 years after getting married in 2003. In December, James revealed Ella had been rushed to hospital with “an extremely high temperature” after having a chest infection and tonsillitis.

However, James has since revealed Elle has been back in hospital – the same day he found out his pal and Strictly co-star Robin Windsor had died.

The Strictly star’s daughter was back in hospital (Credit: CoverImages)

James Jordan takes daughter Ella to hospital

On Tuesday (February 20) James took to his Instagram to update followers on Ella. He shared a snap of her with a Union Jack bandage on her hand as she sat on a bed.

In the caption, he said: “What a truly horrible day – from Ella throwing up in the early hours of the morning from coughing so much again.

“Myself not being able to sleep so going on my phone to see the loss of a Strictly Legend and friend – Robin Windsor. Getting to the doctors at 9am and being sent to the hospital with Ella to have lots more test – including bloods (very traumatic).”

He added: “Anyway – we all just got home but feel mentally drained. Hope you all had a better one than us. Sending love to all of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978)

James Jordan ‘drained’

James’ wife Ola also spoke out about their semantic day. She penned on her own Instagram Story: “What a truly [bleep] day.” James re-shared her post and replied: “Horrible!!!”

Fans soon sent their support to James and Ola. One person said: “Poor Ella, I truly hope that she gets a break soon and is back to her old self. I’m sorry for the loss of your friend too truly shocking he was younger than us.”

Someone else added: “Poor Ella and poor you. It’s so heartbreaking when your child is sick.”

James and Ola had a dramatic 24 hours (Credit: ITV)

James daughter Ella

Ella was in hospital earlier this month with James taking to his Instagram Story to share a pic of his wife sitting with a poorly Ella on the sofa. Holding her hand, Ola looked concerned for her health.

“Our little girl is so sick again and we can’t get to the bottom of it. She’s had a high temperature for seven days now and not going away,” James captioned the Story.

“Her cough is getting worse and has an ear infection in both ears – poor thing.” James said he “can’t even tell you how stressed myself and Ola are,” stating that it’s “actually beginning to really get us down – the worry”. He added: “Ella is so fed up (but so bloody brave).”

