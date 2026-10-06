Gemma Collins has shared sun-soaked boat pictures from Italy with fiancé Rami Hawash as she posed in a plunging swimsuit.

The reality star posted the images on Instagram on Tuesday during their romantic getaway.

Gemma, 45, wore a plunging blue-and-white swimsuit as she relaxed beside Rami on deck.

It comes after Rami revealed he’s in AA meetings and taking part in sober October, after sharing his problems with drinking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

Gemma Collins wows in swimsuit on Italy trip

Rami, 51, went shirtless and wore matching blue-and-white swimming shorts for the sunshine pictures. She added a heart to her caption and affectionately called him “my amour”.

The upbeat post comes after Gemma and Rami’s relationship faced serious strain over his alcohol dependency. Their most difficult period featured in Sky’s Gemma Collins: Everything. All At Once.

Both have since spoken publicly about the toll on their lives and relationship. However, Gemma has said their circumstances have changed since the programme was filmed.

Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash address difficult period

Rami discussed his drinking during the series and at its launch last month. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Rami addressed the issue directly.

He said: “I drink, I’ve got a drink problem and I don’t want to hide it.”

He explained that alcohol had felt like a friend because it helped him forget everything. Gemma also described feeling unwell and under intense pressure while cameras followed their lives.

She drew a firm distinction between the partner she loves and his behaviour after drinking. Gemma described Rami as a great partner without alcohol, but said she could no longer cope with his drinking.

She also said her late mother, Joan, remained fond of Rami despite seeing alcohol’s effect on him. The couple also documented Gemma’s fertility difficulties, including upsetting visits to the Portland Hospital.

Joan died in July following a long period of ill health, including battling pneumonia.

Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash have opened up about their ups and downs (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins says the couple have moved forward

Gemma said the relationship had moved beyond the crisis viewers saw on screen. She said: “Where we were then is not where we are now.”

She added that Rami had begun taking a tablet intended to help him stop drinking. Gemma described Rami’s efforts to stop drinking as a personal journey and said those around him would offer support.

She praised his bravery in discussing the problem publicly and hoped things could turn around.

Read more: Gemma Collins’ stalking ordeal update after ‘female stalker’ left reality star ‘terrified in her own home’

The Italy pictures now offer a lighter glimpse of the couple after that difficult period. Neither shared further details about Rami’s next steps or the relationship in the holiday post.

Instead, their latest update focused on sunshine, matching swimwear and time together at sea. For Gemma, the affectionate pictures mark a cheerful public moment after an intensely personal series.

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